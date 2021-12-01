12/01/2021 at 10:15 CET

The Phoenix Suns achieved their seventeenth straight victory on Tuesday by beating the powerful Golden State Warriors on a day that also highlighted the victory of Brooklyn Nets in the New York duel and the loss of Lebron James by the coronavirus protocol.

The Los Angeles Lakers star did not play in the home victory of his team against the Sacramento Kings (92-117) since before the game it was known that he had entered the coronavirus protocol.

Most likely James miss several games because of the NBA rules for the pandemic.

Anthony Davis (25 points and 7 rebounds), Russell westbrook (23 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists) and Malik Monk (22 points) joined forces to fill in for their leader against the Kings.

On the other hand, the Suns defeated the Golden State Warriors (104-96) in the highly anticipated duel between the two best teams in the NBA right now.

Those of Phoenix embroidered their defense to annul Stephen Curry, who posted a disappointing performance of 12 points (4 of 21 in shooting, 3 of 14 in triples), 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Deandre ayton (24 points and 11 rebounds) and Chris Paul (15 points, 11 assists and 6 rebounds) were the top scorers for the Suns who lost guard Devin Booker due to hamstring problems.

With this triumph, the Suns share with the Warriors the leadership in the Western Conference (18-3), they equal the best winning streak in franchise history, and have achieved a perfect November without knowing the defeat (the last ones that they won was the Sacramento Kings on October 27).

The Mexican Juan Toscano-Anderson he had 2 points, a rebound and 2 assists in 13 minutes for the Warriors.

New York was the scene of another great battle, this time between two teams from the same city: the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks.

The victory was scored by the Nets (112-110), who nevertheless had to sweat until the end since Evan fournier he had a triple on the horn to give the Knicks the victory.

James harden (34 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists) and Kevin Durant (27 points, 5 rebounds and 9 assists) teamed up for a very exciting game against Knicks in which they excelled Alec burks (25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists) and Julius Randle (24 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists).

The Nets still lead the East with 15 wins and 6 losses.

In the rest of the games of the day, the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons (110-92) and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors (91-98).

The Spanish Santi Aldama he played almost 15 minutes with the Grizzlies in which he had 2 points, 4 rebounds and an assist.

EAST CONFERENCE:

1.- Brooklyn Nets (15-6).

2.- Chicago Bulls (14-8)

3.- Miami Heat (13-8).

4.- Washington Wizards (13-8).

5.- Milwaukee Bucks (13-8).

6.- Charlotte Hornets (13-10).

7.- New York Knicks (11-10).

8.- Cleveland Cavaliers (11-10)

9.- Philadelphia 76ers (11-10).

10.- Atlanta Hawks (11-10).

11.- Boston Celtics (11-10)

12.- Toronto Raptors (9-13).

13.- Indiana Pacers (9-14).

14.- Detroit Pistons (4-17).

15.- Orlando Magic (4-18).

WEST CONFERENCE:

1.- Phoenix Suns (18-3).

2.- Golden State Warriors (18-3).

3.- Utah Jazz (14-7).

4.- Dallas Mavericks (10-9).

5.- Memphis Grizzlies (11-10)

6.- Los Angeles Clippers (11-10).

7.- Minnesota Timberwolves (11-10).

8.- Los Angeles Lakers (12-11).

9.- Denver Nuggets (10-10)

10.- Portland Trail Blazers (11-11).

11.- Sacramento Kings (8-14).

12.- San Antonio Spurs (6-13).

13.- Oklahoma City Thunder (6-14).

14.- New Orleans Pelicans (6-17).

15.- Houston Rockets (4-16).