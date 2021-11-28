11/28/2021 at 10:32 CET

.

The Phoenix Suns confirmed their role as one of the favorites to reach the NBA Finals another season by beating the Nets in Brooklyn. Kevin Durant and James harden 107-113 in a game in which the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves needed extra time to win.

The Rockets beat the Charlotte Hornets 146-143 in overtime, which is the second consecutive victory for the Texan team, while the Timberwolves needed two overtime to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers, in which they returned Joel embiid, by 120-121.

The Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards also needed to reach 120 points to win their games against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas Mavericks, respectively.

The Jazz beat the Pelicans of Willy Hernangómez 127-105 while the Wizards beat the Mavs of Luca doncic by 114-120.

In the game between the Jazz and the Pelicans, the Spanish Hernangomez He returned to have an outstanding performance after starting the game on the bench. The Madrid center scored 10 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists in the 18 minutes he played.

For his part, Doncic got a new double-double against the Wizards, with 33 points and 10 assists, in addition to 4 rebounds.

In other games of the day, the Cleveland Cavaliers of Ricky Rubio they beat the Orlando Magic 105-92, the Atlanta Hawks lost at home to the New York Knicks 90-99 and the Chicago Bulls lost 104-107 to the Miami Heat.

blond, who again saw his minutes limited by the return to the power forward team Evan mobley, scored 5 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists and 1 steal.

THE NETS PLAY BEFORE THE SUNS

One of the most interesting games of the day on Saturday in the NBA was the one played in New York by the Nets, leaders of the Eastern Conference, with the Phoenix Suns, runners-up from last season and currently second in the Western Conference.

And the result was another resounding defeat for Brooklyn, who at no time could get ahead on the scoreboard, only two draws in the first quarter, and they lost up to 22 points against the team of Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

Although Durant was the leading scorer of the game, with 39 points, and Harden had a triple-double with 12 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds, the Suns were more equipment and the individualities of the two stars of the Nets insufficient to break those of Phoenix .

The Bulls, second in the Eastern Conference behind the Nets, also had a grim night with their loss at home to third in the conference, the Miami Heat. Those from Miami dominated for much of the game although the Bulls were able to come back in the last period, when they came to be ahead by 6 points.

But the Chicago team wasted the opportunity and the 16 points of Gabe vincent and the 11 of Kyle lowry in the last 12 minutes they determined the victory in favor of the Miami Heat.