There is no more story: when a great team plays against one that is between bad and mediocre, the one that is clearly better almost always wins. And usually clearly … and without forcing the machine. So it was in LA, in the old Staples that happens to be Crypto.com Arena. Symptoms of these times. 90-108, Phoenix Suns dressing task, that if it is not the best team in the NBA right now, it is something frankly similar. At 25-5, they are not in the same League (although they share even Division) as these Lakers who link three defeats and return to 50%, an increasingly accurate reflection (16-16) of their reality. After stacking three wins for the first time, Everything has happened to them because this is the way this season is for them. Now they have a game with the Spurs before the Christmas game against the Nets, a highlight that has been undermined by the dire state of the Angelenos and the fury with which COVID is hitting both franchises. That night of 25-D, and if the pandemic allows it, the Suns host the Warriors in the third chapter of what smells of the anticipated end of the West.

The Lakers were left without Anthony Davis, who in the middle of the annus horribilis has suffered a knee injury that will keep him off the court for more than a month. Around, it would be almost the minimum, about five or six weeks. Neither are, by the protocols, Reaves, Bazemore, Bradley or Monk. Frank Vogel is not even there, and Kendrick Nunn has not returned (not yet debuted). The Lakers never have their rotation even the slightest bit off, a true but already boring mantra for a team that is not for any trot. In theory, Dwight Howard and Talent Horton-Tucker were back. But the first one couldn’t play and the second one took to the court… and made a resounding disaster: 3 points and 1 assists with 1/13 shooting. Affected by the halt of the protocols, he can be granted, but in the bad line of almost his entire season when he was one of the Lakers wild cards, a player in whom he had placed a lot of hope and who could help strengthen a rotation in which now it is impossible to know who is from one day to the next. Isaiah Thomas stayed at 1/11 in shots and, At the very least, Trevor Ariza showed how important he would be in that optimal and complete version of the Lakers that we will probably never see.: 12 points, 5 rebounds, defense and 3/3 on triples in his second game of the season.

As it was, the Lakers lived until the Suns got bored that the score was even. The first local pull (16-6) had to do with a bad start from the perimeter of the Arizona team, who missed their first nine triples, almost none due to the good defense of the Lakers. In the second quarter came an early swan song from the team now led by David Fizdale: 40-33. The rest was sewing and singing for some Suns who won when and how they wanted: 38-54 partial in a second half In which, because the scares never end in LA, LeBron fell after a penetration on the foot of Jae Crowder and had ankle problems the rest of the game.

LeBron played well, especially at the beginning and while he had the courage to pull his team: 34 points, 7 rebounds. Russell Westbrook did not do much (22 + 10 + 5) and only Ariza was on a good level with the others, a group marked by the failures of Horton-Tucker and Thomas and the disaster that every day is DeAndre Jordan, who has had to return to the rotation due to the absences of Davis and Howard and that he signed a -26 in 15 minutes. Hard to make worse. What will the Lakers do in the winter market? Is it possible that all or almost all of the principals of what their rotation should have been will ever be? Is your ceiling being a very good team, something that is now light years away, just a good one or just a mediocre one? 32 games have passed and nobody knows anything. And, what is worse, there are fewer and fewer people wanting to get answers. Just in case.

In the Suns, everything is going well. After his muscle injury, Devin Booker regains tone: he trained at the expense of the Lakers and added 24 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists while doing the (minimally) hard work between Bridges, Ayton, Cam Johnson and a JaVale McGee who has been a terrific addition to the rotation of a team that didn’t squeeze Chris Paul (11 points, 9 assists). As if it were necessary against these Lakers …

