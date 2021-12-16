12/16/2021

On at 03:59 CET

The team of the year in Brazil has been the super Atlético Mineiro no matter how much Palmeiras revalidated their title in the Copa Libertadores. The team from Belo Horizonte, which has performed at a magnificent level in a sustainable way, added its third title of the season: the Copa do Brasil, after having won the Mineiro Championship, in the first semester, and the Brasileirao, in an unappealable way, putting an end to 40 years of crossing in the desert. The team that Cuca directs had the final already sentenced from the first leg, with the 4-0 that Sunday he infringed on Ath. Paranaense in Belo Horizonte, and on the return leg, in Curitiba, he added a second win: 1-2 with goals from Kenon and the gunner Hulk.

The victory of At. Mineiro was final: a 6-1 run in 180 minutes to go. In the four clashes between the two this season, Furacao was only unable to score a single goal against their adversary and lost on all four occasions, twice at the Brasileirao and twice at the Copa do Brasil. In hour H, there was no sign of that team that struck a chord in the semifinals and beat Flamengo in Maracanã 0-3.

AI, CREED, OR GALO GANHOU MAIS UMA VEZ! 💪🐔 🏆 In historical year, or @Atletico fez uma campanha memorável, marcou 6️⃣ times na #FinalCopaDoBrasil and it was consecrated or meu championship for the second time! #CopaIntelbrasDoBrasil pic.twitter.com/uQH8KyxEEQ – Intelbras do Brasil Cup (@CopadoBrasil) December 16, 2021

The Ath. Paranaense, pushed by his crooked, went out to look for a goal that would ignite the final. And he did it in the 21st minute, in a shot of Pedro Rocha, after a good attendance of Leo Citradini… but the goal was annulled by the VAR by some hands of the forward. And there any possibility of reaction ended. The Galo, who closed to exploit the speed of his tips, conceded a counterattack that ended Kenon, after the good participation of Zaracho Y Eduardo Vargas. 0-1. It was minute 24.

To make matters worse for the team Alberto Valentim, Kayzer he had to leave the field injured. And Furacao ran out of gunpowder, as Nikao, the hero of the Copa Sudamericana conquest, followed the game from the stands because he did not recover in time from a blow to the ankle in the first leg. Too many setbacks to overcome.

The game and the final were seen for sentence, but Ath. Paranaense had the honor of never lowering his arms in a second half of more fighting than football. But nevertheless, Hulk, who ended up being the striker for the Brasileirao and the Copa do Brasil, scored 0-2 in the 75th minute. And, Jaderson, put the final 1-2 in the 86th minute in an anecdotal point that made up the scoreboard.