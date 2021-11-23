11/23/2021 at 11:32 CET

When in 5 years we wonder why the Premier League does not stop breaking transfer records, we will look back to put our eye to a news that has been confirmed this week. The English league has closed a record deal with NBC network for the granting of its emission rights in the United States: 2,830 million euros for six years of Premier.

It is more than double the amount closed in the last agreement, which expires this year, but the abuse of the Premier League with respect to the rest of the leagues does not stop here. It is estimated that with transfer of rights agreements around the world will soon raise an amount close to 12,000 million euros. So many zeros often distort the magnitude of the operation, which is light years away from what any other league in the world can raise.

To put ourselves in context: since last May, the broadcasting rights of La Liga in the United States have been held by ESPN. The American chain signed a contract for the next eight years, for the value of 1,240 million. Distributed by season, it comes out at an average of 155 million euros for each La Liga season. NBC’s agreement with the Premier League multiplies these figures almost by three: the English championship will receive the equivalent of 400 kilos per course. In addition, they will be able to renegotiate the agreement two years before the Spanish league.

If we go in more detail, the differences are much larger if we look at the average level of the competition: all the millions raised by television rights end up being distributed among the Premier League clubs. A good part of them are distributed equally among all the teams, regardless of their final position in the league, or the higher demand generated by the ‘Big Six’ matches. Something that does not happen in La Liga, for example.

With these data in hand, it is interesting to remember the European Super League project. Because it was precisely English football that, after social and above all institutional pressure, managed to stop an initiative in which Barça, Real Madrid or Juventus wanted to approach similar collections. And without the Super League, the Premier League is still the queen of the jungle.

It is not yet known where Erling Haaland will play next year, or how many millions were spent to attract the great talents of the future. The only certainty is that the Premier will be able to offer whatever is convenient. At an economic and sporting level. Because don’t be fooled, the European Super League will exist. It will be called the Premier League.