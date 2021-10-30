10/30/2021 at 12:54 PM CEST

The newspaper ‘El Mundo’ has had exclusive access to the contract that, several months ago, the twelve founding clubs of the Superliga signed, which finally ended up leaving the project and leaving FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Juventus de Turin alone against the international and unanimous refusal to carry out this new competition.

The Spanish newspaper explains in said information that The sports entities reached an agreement to create a company in Luxembourg, which would receive the name of ‘AgentCo’, to manage a capital of at least 3,525 million euros. A movement that was going to reduce taxation to the maximum percentage, and that is that the company would seek to supervise the endowment for infrastructures for each of the signatory clubs.

In addition to ‘AgentCo’, two more companies would also be created, under the name of ‘SL MediaCo’ and ‘SLCommercialCo’, to manage the audiovisual and commercial rights of the competition. This information also establishes that at least 400 million euros would be allocated to charitable actions. A figure that is the minimum that the company would have for this purpose and that could not exceed 8% of income.

On the other hand, the competition format also appears in the contract. It would be a competition very similar to the current Champions League, with a group stage and knockout stages, with Tuesday and Wednesday as the date for its dispute, and the final, played on Saturday. In addition, to finish, the contract reflects several clauses, one of which is the case of non-recognition by UEFA and FIFA, something that ended up happening.

The information from ‘El Mundo’ has already had many reactions and the most prominent is that of the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas. One of the main detractors of the competition has written a post on his Twitter account saying the following: