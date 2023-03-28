the Super Smash Bros that roamed the Sony console

Nintendo is the pioneer company in video games. It is true that consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox and their developments have surpassed them in sales and popularity in some cases, but the great Japanese “N” is the creator of the global movement of gamers and owner of the most iconic titles in the industry.

That is why other corporations engaged in the same economic activity have tried to emulate its successful formula. That was the case of Sony with the video game PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale, in 2012.

This title, rated by extra life Like the Super Smash Bros of the then PS3, it imitated Nintendo’s principle of bringing together different iconic characters from its company and pitting them against each other in various challenges that, in the case of Sony, were wrestling-style fights.

So, citing the report from the aforementioned specialized portal, we are going to tell how its little-known story was, which led this video game to a resounding failure until its disappearance.

He had everything to succeed. There were 24 eligible characters, among which Kratos and Zeus from God of War stood out; Heihachi Mishima from Tekken; Raiden from Metal Gear Solid and even Jak & Daxter or Kat and Dusty from Gravity Rush.

Why did it fail?

According to the story in Extra Life, Sony wanted Naughty Dog to develop the game. However, the study, at that time (2012) was already enjoying the honeys of success with the Crash Bandicoot saga and focused on the beginning of The Last of Us.

Thus, the chosen ones were SuperBot Entertainment. In principle they complied, but the lack of DLC updates to incorporate new characters took its toll on them. The break in relations between this company and the people from Sony ended up consigning this kind of PlayStation Super Smash Bros to failure.

In one year they only sold one million copies and another company (Santa Monica Studio) took responsibility for continuing it. The result? a new downloadable update that was disliked by the public and got few downloads.

They tried to keep the game alive until at the end of 2018 they announced their retirement, which became official in January 2019.

Although there was a sector that enjoyed this video game, Sony’s businessmen said that the low sales of PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale were sufficient arguments not to continue delaying development.