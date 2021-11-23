11/23/2021

Losing weight is easy if you know how. According to experts, to achieve this it is necessary to lead a healthy life. For this, two fundamental pillars: physical exercise and food. New discoveries are made on this second aspect every day. Recently a food has been known that helps to lose fat. And the best of all is that it is already on sale at Mercadona.

The food in question is the red lentil. It is a legume similar to pardina, the typical one from Spain, from which it differs in several aspects: its color (redder), its texture (finer) and that it is more satiating.

It is precisely this second aspect that helps to lose weight, as it is achieved “trick” the stomach with a lower calorie intake.Knowing the benefits of this product, Mercadona has started to use it for some of its elaborations. One of the most successful are some “fusilli” (spirals) made 100% with red lentils. It is a product that has a texture similar to that of conventional pasta, but offers a greater nutritional contribution and fewer calories than these.

For this reason, this article has become a success for the chain. There are also many recipes with the article that proliferate on the net.