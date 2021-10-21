The end of the lines in supermarkets is closer, with this smart shopping cart that charges you when you leave. And it also has many other functions.

The shopping carts they haven’t evolved much in decades. But as in so many other fields, artificial intelligence you can change them completely.

The Caper company has been developing supermarket carts with artificial intelligence, which are already operating even in Spain, in supermarkets of the Auchan chain (Alcampo, Sabeco).

Caper Smart Cart is a supermarket cart with AI that weighs the fruit, takes you to the offers, and charges you when you leave, among other things. You can see it in operation in this video:

As we can see, it is a normal and current car, except for the touch screen that it has on the front.

It has some image recognition cameras that detect the products that are put in and taken out of the cart, without the need to read the barcode.

The client does not have to pass the article through a reader, simply put it in the cart as usual, so that it is recognized.

Other weight sensor at the base allows weigh any object that gets into the cart, such as fruit, vegetables, etc.

This artificial intelligence alerts you if it detects a similar product on sale, and even guides you to it using a map, Google Maps style.

also can offer you recipes according to the products you have put in the cart, and It alerts you if you are missing an ingredient.

But the best of all is that this smart supermarket trolley ends the queues at supermarkets forever… and with cashier jobs, we fear a lot …

When you finish shopping the car directly charges you through a mobile app. So you don’t have to wait in line at the cashier.

It is not a prototype, or a technology in the testing phase. It is already being used in supermarkets in the United States, Canada, France and Spain, among other countries. The customer satisfaction rate exceeds 91%.

Just yesterday Caper was bought by InstaCart, the leading online supermarket in the United States, which also wants to establish itself in physical commerce.

Everything points to the fact that, in the coming years, supermarket trolleys are going to introduce this type of technology, which will make the buying process easier and faster … eliminating some jobs along the way.