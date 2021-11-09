11/09/2021 at 09:03 CET

Between five and ten volcanoes around the world have the potential by themselves to create a climate catastrophe on the planet. It is the case of the one who hides under the waters of Lake Toba, in Sumatra, which has starred in two planetary-wide eruptions in the last million years, without responding to a clear pattern. Last time this supervolcano emitted 70,000 times more magma than that of La Palma, and will do so again in 600,000 years.

Until now, it has been a mystery to know when these supereruptions are going to take place. To try to unravel this mystery, a group of geologists led by the University of Genoa (UNIGE), in Switzerland, analyzed the levels of uranium and zirconium (elements that are normally expelled in these super-eruptions) to determine how long it took the volcano to prepare to those violent episodes.

Through their analysis they managed to find out what happens during all the time in which the bowels of the earth remain totally silent. However, they also realized that probably the supervolcano won’t warn next time.

This volcano has caused two of the most violent eruptions known on Earth. The first occurred 840,000 years ago and the second, 75,000 years ago, when it emitted 2,800 cubic kilometers of magma and pyroclasts.This is 70,000 times more magma than the La Palma volcano has expelled so far and enough to cover the whole of Switzerland with a seven-centimeter layer of ash. Smaller eruptions occurred between the two (one 1.4 million years ago and the other 500,000 years ago).

“The first supereruption occurred about 840,000 years ago, after 1.4 million years of magma entry, while for the second to occur, only 600,000 years of magma accumulation had passed,” says Luca Caricchi, professor in the Department of Sciences. de la Tierra of the Faculty of Sciences of the UNIGE and co-author of the study.

Why was the magma build time cut in half even when they both had the same potency? “This is related to the progressive increase in temperature of the continental crust in which the Toba magma deposit assembles,” explains Ping-Ping Liu, the main author of the paper.

In this way, the magmatic intrusion gradually heats the surrounding continental crust, causing the magma to cool more slowly. “It is a ‘vicious cycle’ of eruptions: the more the crust is heated by magma, the slower this material cools and accumulates faster,” explains the researcher. The result is that supereruptions become more frequent.

Zirconium is a mineral found in materials expelled in explosive volcanic eruptions. “One of its characteristics is that it carries uranium within its structure,” explains Ping-Ping Liu. Over time, uranium decomposes into lead, so “by measuring the amount of uranium and lead in the zirconium with a mass spectrometer, we can determine the age of the material,” says the geologist.

In this way, scientists were able to determine the age of a large number of pieces of zirconium extracted from the products of different eruptions: the young provide information about the date of the eruption, and the older ones reveal the history of the accumulation of magma that precedes it. to super eruptions.

320 cubic kilometers of magma ready to erupt

Zirconium geochronology analyzes can also be used to estimate the volume of matter that has entered the magmatic deposit of this volcano. “Today, we believe that some 320 cubic kilometers of magma could be ready to erupt,” says Luca Caricchi.

If it did, the event would be catastrophic, since it would affect not only the island of Sumatra, but the entire planet.

These analyzes have also revealed how the deposit is growing. According to geologists, every 1,000 years four cubic kilometers of magma accumulate with the ability to erupt. «The next supereruption comparable to the last two would therefore take place in about 600,000 years.«, It continues. This does not rule out that smaller eruptions may occur in the meantime.

This innovative method can be applied to any other volcano in the world and could be used to identify which volcano is closest to a super eruption. “This is a breakthrough because, with few super-eruptions in the last two million years, it is not possible to obtain statistically significant values ​​for the frequency of these catastrophic events on a global scale,” says Ping-Ping Liu.

«Our study also shows that no extreme events occur before a supereruption& rdquor ;, Caricchi remarked. In fact, the researchers believe that the usual signs that predict an eruption – such as increased earthquakes or ground warping – might not be so obvious. “In the Toba volcano everything is happening quietly underground, and the analysis of the zircons now gives us an idea of ​​what is to come & rdquor ;, he concludes.

Reference article: https://www.pnas.org/content/118/45/e2101695118

