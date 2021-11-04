Fear of shortages

Updated Thursday, 4 November 2021 – 01:37

Amazon and Aliexpress are reinforced by sea and air with their own logistics to overcome the collapse

The collapse in the supply chain is already affecting the main distribution companies operating in Spain in stores. Some recognize specific problems in the stock of some products, especially those coming from Asia, which is where the traffic jam is in the maritime transport in the ports. Ikea is already having problems with some accessories and El Corte Ingls is already rationing the purchase of high-demand products such as video game consoles, to avoid speculation. Meanwhile, the global ecommerce giants, Amazon and Aliexpress, have reinforced their powerful logistics (they have planes and ships) to get around this bottleneck.

In the case of Ikea, which has 70% of products that come from Europe, the problem is with those that come from Asia and that “can be found basically in accessories “. In some stores in Madrid, there is a shortage of items such as shower curtains or laundry baskets, which cannot be replaced until mid-December.

These companies plan their orders well in advance and many of them have most of their production in Spain. Despite this, Ikea admits “interruptions in the supply chain of the entire industry that also affect Ikea’s value chain.”

“The global offer remains the same, but the availability of our products may vary between the different markets and even between the different stores in the same country“, they explain.

“Given the continued volatility and limitations of the supply chainWe are focused on ensuring the availability of our best-selling products and on ensuring that the most relevant products of the season or special moments in the year are available to our customers, “they add.

Asian toilets

On Leroy Merlin they point out that working with Spanish suppliers minimizes the problem for them. Also, work months in advance on the supply planning, they point out from Leroy.

Problems can come with products that come from Asia, such as lheavy toilets (toilets, sinks …) and taps. The Christmas decoration articles “were bought already in spring”, although this bottleneck goes back much earlier, “it has exploded now and it catches us stocked”.

On some websites, such as El Corte Ingls, the purchase of game consoles is limited to one unit per order and customer and many models are out of stock in stores and online sites, such as Amazon itself. In the first case, the aim is to avoid hoarding by people who later want to sell these more expensive products.

Amazon

Those who face this global problem from another angle are the global ecommerce giants such as Amazon or Aliexpress, they have their own logistics. Amazon has, for example, a fleet of 85 aircraft worldwide, which is almost comparable to that of some airlines.

Your Chinese competitor Aliexpress opened a new international air transport route last summer which allows to accelerate the average delivery times between China and Europe by more than 30%. You did it through your logistical arm, Cainiao.

Amazon has also doubled capacity at ports to bolster shipping, which is where much of the collapse is. In addition, they have predictive technology, which allows them to anticipate demand and adjust supply accordingly.

“Our equipment and systems constantly evaluate what we think our customers will want to buy and they work with our business partners to ensure that we are in stock so that we can provide a great shopping experience. That said, there is no reason to delay purchases until the last minute and get great deals, “says a company spokesperson.

From Aliexpress they explain that the products sent through this new route from China reach consumers in key European markets of AliExpress, such as Spain and France. They charter an average of 80 flights per week, which allows now guarantee a maximum of 10 working days of delivery for cross-border orders made from Spain of hundreds of thousands of different products.

They have also opened three stores in the outskirts of Madrid, which allows them to stock millions of units of tens of thousands of different products from international vendors.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more