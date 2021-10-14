There is no better time than now to be a fan of Spider-Man. One of the many projects on the way about the arachnid superhero is the sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%. The animated film is one of the most anticipated films of 2022 and almost every detail about the film has been kept under lock and key, until now. A leak ensures that the title of the production is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse.

According to the Comic Circus site, one of Sony’s special effects workers made a post about the film on his LinkedIn profile. There he updated his data and mentioned the title Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it appears to be an innocent detail that was left to the supervisor, who surely had no idea that the information had not been revealed.

Either way, this data doesn’t really say much about the sequel. Actually, we have very few details about the plot. As you recall, the first film follows Miles Morales after he is bitten by a radioactive spider. When Kingpin breaks the barrier between universes, the young man must match up with different versions of the hero from other worlds, who will teach him to be a superhero.

Across the Spider-verse it is rather vague. At the end of the original film, the gap between universes is closed and it is clear that Miles must adopt the mantle of the superhero in his universe now that he has mastered his abilities. However, given the success of the original, which not only received an excellent response from the public but even won the Oscar for Best Animated Film, there was no way the studio was not looking to do a second part.

What the title does warn is that we will probably see Penny Parker, Spider-Pig, Spider-Man Noir and Peter B. Parker again, as well as Spider-Gwen, since the name indicates that they will continue to play with the idea of ​​multiple universes. . There have been many rumors about new versions of the character that could appear in the sequel, such as the one in the classic 90s cartoon. But nothing has been confirmed.

The idea of ​​a Spider-verse is one that didn’t just stay in animation. Many expect it to happen live-action in Spider-Man: No Road Home with the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to the Tom Holland film. Although this has not been confirmed, fans are more than excited even at the idea that it could happen. We told them: there is no better time to be a fan of the character than today.

When will we have official news about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse (if that is your real name)? It could be sooner than you think. Its premiere is scheduled for April 2022. This means that we may see even a teaser before the premiere of the MCU film in mid-December, we cannot think of a better occasion to catapult the film than by passing the trailer before the functions. of that other title.

