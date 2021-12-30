12/30/2021 at 3:42 PM CET

.

The Supreme Court has confirmed a sentence of four and a half years in prison for the former administrator of the Betis captain’s assets Joaquin Sanchez for appropriating 781,736.62 euros from the footballer, who must be compensated.

The Criminal Chamber of the high court has dismissed the appeal he filed Eduardo Fernandez Triviño, asset manager of Joaquin between 2003 and 2007, against the sentence of the Provincial Court of Seville that sentenced him in 2019 for a continuing crime of misappropriation.

In addition to the prison sentence, the Supreme Court confirms that the person convicted of appropriating money from the footballer must compensate him, in terms of civil liability, with 255,900 euros and with 525,000 euros to a company from which Joaquin he was sole administrator.

However, the court has partially upheld the appeal of the woman from Fernandez Triviño and, although he maintains that he participated for profit in the crime of his spouse, he reduces the civil liability that corresponds to her to 176,000 euros.

That is the figure that, according to the account of facts proven by the Provincial Court, was used in the acquisition for the joint community of the marriage of a house in Marbella on February 27, 2006 in cash and without the need for financing.

In said ruling, the Court considered it proven that the former administrator “used the trust” of the footballer, who “did not demand accountability, or delivery of receipts or payment documents or proof of expenses or amounts arranged” , until their relationship of friendship and trust “was broken” in February 2007.

Years before, Joaquin He entrusted him with the management of his business and affairs, granted him three powers of attorney and, “at the express request of the accused,” he opened two bank accounts in the name of himself and his company, respectively, and authorized the defendant in them from November 3 2004 to October 15, 2007.

“No one else could dispose of the funds from the accounts,” the court asserted when passing sentence, in which it added that the convicted person “never gave a detailed account of his management.”