12/23/2021

On at 17:11 CET

.

The Supreme Court has confirmed the 23 and a half year prison sentence imposed on a man who abused and raped his sister-in-law for 35 years -since the victim was 14-, whom he got pregnant in Cangas del Narcea (Asturias).

The Criminal Chamber, as reported this Friday by the High Court, has dismissed the cassation appeal filed by the convicted person against the sentence of the Superior Court of Justice of Asturias (TSJA), which confirmed the one handed down by the Provincial Court of Oviedo and He imposed this jail sentence.

In its resolution, it agrees with the Asturian court that there was proof of charge “enough” to convict the accused and gives full credibility to the victim’s testimony.

For the continued crimes of sexual assault, habitual abuse, mental injuries and threats with aggravating factors of gender and kinship, he was also sentenced to pay 72,000 euros to the victim -32,000 for mental injuries and 40,000 for non-pecuniary damage- for said crimes.

The proven facts of the judgment under appeal show that, after marrying a sister of the victim in 1980, the defendant moved to live with his in-laws, where his sister-in-law, who was then 9 years old, lived, and which he turned into “the object of his obsession.”

From the beginning of the coexistence, and in a sustained way over time, she had an iron control over the minor that was projected on the facets of her life, causing in her a permanent situation of fear and tension, which led her into absolute submission to the wishes of the condemned.

A) Yes, the “humiliations, scorn, insults, shoves, shakes and blows” were constant. that he hit the minor, like when he kicked her in the face and told her that if she enrolled in the institute “she would sign her death warrant.”

According to the contested judgment, When the victim was 12 years old, he began to touch her and, later, at the age of 14, he began to have full sexual relations, to which the victim did not agree, “although he decided to submit to the wishes of the defendant due to the fear that inspired him.”

At the age of 17, she became pregnant with the accused, hiding the pregnancy and the parent’s name for fear of their reaction.

In 2018, the victim, supported by her son, decided to report the facts after the accused, due to an “erratic intake” of his medication, suffered an increase in violent episodes, during which he threatened to “liquidate” her and all her relatives.

The Chamber indicates that the victim’s statement, which the Asturian court described as “sincere” and “forceful”, deserves full credibility, as he answered all the questions at trial in a “persistent” and “detailed” manner.

Likewise, the resolution affirms that the sentence under appeal concluded that in his testimony “he transmitted with sorrow his fear and horror when recounting the episodes he had experienced, without appreciating any circumstance that, by way of resentment or revenge, tarnished his credibility.”

All this, according to the Chamber, compared to the version of the accused, who assured that he had a relationship with the victim, denied the threats and violence on his part, and fell silent at one point without offering any “minimally credible” account.