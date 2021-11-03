Updated on Wednesday, 3 November 2021 – 14:20

The high court upholds the appeal presented by his signature of hpica Grilse, absorbed by Pontegadea Espaa

Amancio Ortega, in a file image CABALAREFERicos Amancio Ortega leads the recovery of the great Spanish fortunes: they increase their wealth by 17% and accumulate 153,575 million

The Supreme court has decided that the State Tax Administration Agency (AEAT) return to the founder of Inditex, Amancio Ortega, a total of 214,842.82 euros for the liquidation of corporate tax corresponding to fiscal year 2014 of your hpica firm Grilse, absorbed by Pontegadea Espaa.

Specifically, the high court has upheld the appeal presented by the company that owns the Casas Novas hpico center, located in Arteixo (La Corua), against a resolution of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Galicia.

According to the Supreme Court, the “controversy” about the deductibility of tax delay interest centers on the regularization practiced by the tax inspection as a result of the act signed on June 21, 2016, in which the classification as deductible item that the recurring entity had attributed to some late payment interest settled in an inspection carried out in 2014, and that had been formalized on November 17, 2014 by signing a minute with agreement.

Specifically, and as a consequence of said regularization carried out in 2014, there resulted in default interest for amount of 214,842.82 euros that the company considers as a deductible item in the 2014 corporate tax.

The act issued on June 21, 2016 regularizes that consideration of late payment interest as a deductible item, not allowing its deduction, a criterion that is confirmed by the settlement agreement of October 31, 2016, resulting in a debt to be paid from 67,679.90 euros, 64,452.85 euros corresponding to tax and 3,227.05 euros to late payment interest.

Despite this, now the Supreme Court points out in its ruling that for the purposes of corporate tax, late payment interests are those that are required in the liquidation carried out in a verification procedure or are those accrued by the suspension of the execution of the act. administrative challenged, “They are considered a tax deductible expense, considering their legal nature, with the scope and limits that have been set forth”.



