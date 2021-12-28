12/28/2021 at 3:34 PM CET

The Supreme Court has declared the financing scheme of the social bonus established in 2013 in the electricity sector law is inapplicable as it is incompatible with the European directive that establishes that public service obligations must be clearly defined, transparent, non-discriminatory and controllable, as well as guaranteeing electricity companies access, under equal conditions, to national consumers.

The Third Chamber estimates the contentious-administrative appeal filed by Viesgo Infraetructuras Energéticas, (formerly E.ON España) against the royal decree that developed the method to set the distribution percentages of the amounts to be financed relative to the social bonus. The Article 45.4 of the electricity sector law established that the social bond “will be assumed by the parent companies of the groups of companies or, where appropriate, companies that simultaneously carry out the activities of production, distribution and commercialization of electrical energy & rdquor ;.

The court considers that “The brief indication that, since it is a regulated activity, carried out under a legal monopoly and exclusivity regime, it would not be possible for the sole carrier to recover from the market the possible cost that it would have to assume in this concept & rdquor ;.

It also states that “the decision that among the agents involved in the other three sectors of the electricity system –generation, distribution and marketing– the cost of financing the electricity system must be considered lacking in clarity and transparency as well as discriminatory, without justification social bonus It is only made to fall on the entities or business groups that simultaneously develop the three activities and that have the character of vertically integrated groups, on the other hand being exempted from this burden all those companies or business groups whose activity is focused on only one or even two of these sectors of activity & rdquor ;.

The Chamber notes that It is not duly justified that the financing of the social bond is made to fall on certain agents of the electricity system, some of them with very little specific weight in the sector as a whole, exempting, on the other hand, other entities or business groups that may be in better conditions to assume that cost, either due to their business volume, due to their importance relative in some sectors of activity or because they develop simultaneously and in an integrated way two of those activities.

The sentence admits that this article is no longer in force, because the law was replaced by another in 2016 and 2018, but it understands that it must be pronounced, because during the time it was applied it took effect. Hence, it declares the right of Viesgo Infraestructuras Energéticas to be compensated for the amounts paid as a social bonus in application of said royal decree, and that all the amounts paid for this concept plus the corresponding legal interest be returned from the date the payment was made until the date of its reimbursement.

The Supreme Court has already declared, as a result of another appeal of the same company as the royal decree of 2014, that it developed the methodology for setting the distribution percentages of the amounts to be financed relative to the partner bonusl, were incompatible with European regulations. The decision was appealed by the General State Administration to the Constitutional Court, which in 2019 annulled the sentence and declared the right to a public process with all guarantees violated.

The Chamber raised a question for a preliminary ruling before the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) that, in a ruling issued in October of this year, it resolved that European regulations oppose the cost of a public service obligation, such as the social bonus, falling solely on the parent companies of the groups of companies or, where appropriate, companies that simultaneously develop the activities of production, distribution and commercialization of electrical energy, since this criterion leads to a difference in treatment between the different companies that operate in that market, that is not justified.