12/16/2021 at 3:41 PM CET

The Supreme Court has decided suspend the processing of the appeals presented by the shareholders of the Banco Popular until the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) issues a final judgment, once the opinion of the Advocate General of the European court is known.

In a ruling dated December 14, the civil court recalls that the Provincial Court of La Coruña raised in September 2020 a preliminary ruling to the European court, which obtained a first opinion from the General Counsel, in the absence of knowing the sentence definitive.

On December 2, The General Counsel of the CJEU decided that the former shareholders of the bank would not be able to demand compensation from the Santander Bank, that after the resolution of the entity that converted the price of the shares to zero, it was taken over at the symbolic price of one euro.

For the lawyer, the information they received when acquiring the shares was not inaccurateTherefore, it is not possible to obtain a refund of the invested funds.

The applicable Directive prevents those who acquired their shares before the start of the dissolution procedure from later presenting claims for compensation to the issuing entity or the entity resulting from a subsequent merger on the basis that the issuance prospectus contained faulty information.

Nor does European legislation allow the issuing entity or its successor to be obliged to return the value of the shares and to pay interest for the declaration of nullity of the subscription contract.