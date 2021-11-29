11/29/2021 at 4:36 PM CET

.

The Supreme Court has endorsed that the interim enjoy study permits, like public workers, when concluding that a 1997 decree of the Generalitat of Catalonia that prevents it goes against the Framework Agreement of the European Union that establishes that You can not give a different treatment for not being fixed.

This has been determined by the fourth section of the contentious chamber of the Supreme in a ruling in which he agrees with an interim assigned to the Catalan Occupation Service (SOC), the body that denied her permission to attend an International Labor Organization training course in Geneva, for two weeks, in April 2018.

The SOC referred to the Generalitat decree of 1997 on public employment, which provides in Article 122 that interns “may not enjoy licenses to carry out studies related to the job.”

According to the Supreme Court, this article of the Generalitat decree “does exactly what clause 4 of the Framework Agreement (of the European Union) provides that It is not possible to do, give a different treatment to the non-permanent employee due to the fact of not being permanent“For the court, the objective reason for not giving this type of permission would have to be related to the peculiar characteristics of certain places or certain functions, or to some other specific circumstance, which has not been” not even suggested “in the present case.

Contrary to what was determined by the resolution appealed by the interim, the Supreme Court concludes that the objective reason for not granting this type of permits “cannot consist of the same nature or purpose of the figure of the interim official, which is called upon to fill vacant positions that need to be filled without continuity solution “.

In addition, he emphasizes that the course that the interim had to take was related to his job position and that his hierarchical superior informed his application positively.

For this reason, the Supreme Court agrees with the interim, advised by the Coletivo Ronda and, since it is no longer possible for her to attend the training course that was held in 2018, agrees to be granted an additional number of equivalent vacation days those who would have used to attend that course.