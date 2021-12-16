NGELA MARTIALAY

Madrid

Updated Thursday, December 16, 2021 – 15:40

Several people walk past a Banco Popular office in a file image. Mauricio Skrycky EU Attorney General Former Banco Popular shareholders cannot ask Santander for compensation for inaccurate information

The Supreme court has agreed this Thursday to suspend the processing of the appeals that it has pending against judgments related to claims of shareholders of the popular Bank until the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) issue judgment and resolve a preliminary ruling question raised by the Provincial Court of La Corua on this matter.

The dissolution of Popular, which was bought for one euro by the Santander Bank After various amortizations and conversions of equity instruments, it provoked dozens of lawsuits and appeals before the Spanish courts and before the European Justice itself.

In this context, the La Corua Provincial Court raised a preliminary ruling to the CJEU to find out what to do after the claims it was receiving. Specifically, it asked whether the rules that were applied to that novel dissolution of the entity, such as losses borne by shareholders, internal recapitalization and the amortization and conversion of equity instruments, were in any way opposed to the right to indemnification of the investors. shareholders who signed a capital increase with a public offering with Popular just a few months before its dissolution.

Now, the Civil Chamber of the Supreme chooses to wait for the European Justice to interpret this question before beginning to resolve the appeals that have been arriving until the CJEU issues a sentence. In an order, the High Court maintains that “it has had knowledge of the conclusions presented by the General Counsel in the preliminary ruling question submitted to the CJEU by the Provincial Court of A Corua, section 4, in its order of September 2, 2020 (matter C-410/20), which are available on the CJEU website.In view of the content of said conclusions and the status of the preliminary ruling, which in principle is only pending the issuance of judgment by the CJEU, it was agreed to suspend the processing of this appeal until said sentence is known “.

The general counsel of the European Union believes that Banco Popular shareholders cannot ask Banco Santander for compensation for inaccurate information in the prospectus or obtain restitution of the equivalent value of the subscribed shares.

The appeals that remain on hold are raised against judgments issued by different provincial audiences, in some cases by Banco Santander (which Banco Popular acquired at the time) and in others by the affected shareholder.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more