In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

With just a few weeks to go until Black Friday and many offers will appear with tempting prices, but those offers may not really be that bad. The OCU has made a study of the evolution of prices on Black Friday in recent years and it seems that the sales are heavily made up.

The OCU has seen how in recent years the Black Friday phenomenon has become increasingly powerful in our country. Since 2015 they have been doing research to find out if really these days of offers could be called that.

Already in that year social networks began to echo that product prices were inflated before Black Friday. After raising the price, the companies established a discount percentage, presenting it as an offer.

The reality is that in many cases the difference between the usual price of the product and the discount after having inflated the price was zero. In some cases, the price of the original product was even raised compared to the offer. The OCU got down to work And this is the result of the study you have done.

Each year more products have been reviewed in different establishments and the table above shows us the percentages with the price changes that have occurred. Starting in 2015, 28% of the analyzed products fell in price, while 10% increased it.

In 2016, only 11% of the products lowered their price. In addition, a price increase of around 2% is detected in the average of products.

If you want to go directly to the best bargains of 11.11 without having to discard a multitude of unimportant offers, here you can see the most outstanding ones.

During 2017, the data was different, but the average price continued to rise. The following year, in 2018, there was a reduction in the average price, but even so 20% of the products were more expensive than a month before.

In 2019 it was observed how the percentage of products that increased in price (29%) was significantly higher than those that decreased (17%). While in 2020, 1 in 4 products increased the price and the average increase was 2.6%.

The norm says it clearly

According to Law 7/96, of January 15, on the regulation of retail trade, “whenever items are offered with a price reduction, each of them must clearly show the previous price together with the reduced price.” This is something that almost all establishments do.

But keep in mind that “The previous price shall be understood to be the lowest that would have been applied to identical products in the preceding thirty days.”. This part is the one that many forget, so we must know well the prices of the objects we buy before Black Friday, so as not to fall into a scam.

Always remember to buy in places where there is a return policy that can benefit us and do not forget the tickets or proof of purchase. If we are going to buy something, let’s be smart and cover our backs.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.