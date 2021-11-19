New technologies are making their way and currently even Bizum is used to pay street vendors, which could be potentially dangerous and should be avoided at all costs.

New technologies are always here to stay and Bizum is becoming one of the most widely used modes of payment between individuals of the last times. It is being used for many transactions and the last one might not be the best idea.

Some street vendors are promoting that they can be paid via Bizum. The newspaper El Mundo brings us the news about how the usual manteros are beginning to receive payment for their products through this channel.

In Madrid they have been seen again in the area of ​​Gran Vía, Sol, Carmen Arenal street and Preciados. In the last two years there has been less influx of manteros in the area due to the coronavirus, but they begin to return to their routines, although this time with Bizum as a payment option.

The Association of Merchants of Preciados Carmen Arenal and Adyacentes Streets (Apreca) assures that store owners have noticed the presence of these manteros since “a week or 10 days ago.” This situation was a problem that had disappeared during the pandemic.

They are still seen between 11:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m., with fake products that can make passersby bite, although now accept payment by Bizum while advising that it is not dangerous.

Bizum and the ease of scam

These manteros understand that we can not carry cash and have joined the fashion of paying with the mobile. As Christmas approaches, many people can search for gifts until the wee hours, meeting these street vendors and the ease of paying through the application.

While it is quite simple to do so, also it can be very dangerous. There are currently a number of scams running through Bizum that can be very damaging.

Still do not benefit from the advantages of Bizum? We tell you what it is and how it is used and everything you need to know about this mobile payment platform.

By getting our phone number they can try to get more data. It doesn’t even have to be a robbery from us, they can use us to get to someone else. This happened with a woman who was left with nothing after cloning her sister’s cell phone.

We advise that do not use these types of applications to make payments other than to people you know. We can be the target of crimes that can destroy our bank account.