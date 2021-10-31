10/31/2021 at 3:26 PM CET

The world upside down. The victim is punished and the offender pardoned. As sometimes in many things in life, this time whoever committed the crime was forgiven and the victim, upset and tired in the face of injustice, pointed out and punished. It is not news of society or events but of sports and it is what happened to James Rodríguez this past Saturday in the duel played with his current club, Al-Rayyan.

And it is that the Colombian footballer ended up expelled in the game last night. A match in which he did not stop receiving fouls and where the rival did not stop interrupting the game with unsportsmanlike infractions. However, the one who ended up expelled was him and, in addition, in a foul on the Colombian himself. A situation that occurred during the last leg of the match, in injury time.

Rodríguez’s team won and the coffee soccer player picked up a rebound on the front but Boupendza went under braking and ran over James. An entry that should have been punished with red card and that ended up being booked with a yellow card. Something that caused the airy complaints of the Al-Rayyan footballers and that ended in a brawl. James seeing that Boupendza he was not expelled, he exploded and protested to the referee, who ended up showing him the red card and expelling the Colombian.