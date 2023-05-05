The surrender of Xbox? Phil Spencer admits they can’t beat PlayStation or Nintendo

For Xbox, everything is written: it is impossible to beat PlayStation and Nintendo in console sales. Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, spoke about the issue in an interview with Xcast, Kinda Funny’s Xbox podcast.

According to Spencer, Microsoft lost the 8th-gen console war, calling it “the worst generation to lose” as gamers built their digital game libraries.

It is difficult, if not impossible, for people to decide to change the ecosystem they currently enjoy. So what remains is to keep thinking about the future.

“We’re not in the business of beating Sony or Nintendo in console competition,” Spencer said, quoted by Games Industry. “There’s not really a big solution or win for us. And I know that will upset a lot of people.”

“When you are the third place in a console market and the first two players are as strong as they are,” continues the executive, “(…) our vision is that everyone when using the console has a great experience and feels as first class citizens.

It’s the most honest thing Spencer has ever done, even if it’s painful.

In addition, he added that “the console is the core of the Xbox brand, without a doubt, so we will focus on making sure that the experience on the console is impressive.”

Can Xbox change its future against PlayStation and Nintendo? There is a clear example

Shutterstock (Shutterstock)

Alexis Patino, from Atomix, reflect on the future of Xbox in particular. “People will buy new consoles to play great games, and I also think Nintendo has shown that even if you release low-powered consoles…it’s your games that really matter.”

“Nintendo’s Wii U was a huge flop, and yet the company bounced back with the Switch,” the expert stressed.

So if this stage of the war is lost, the future may be brighter for Xbox. You just have to touch the keys that are, betting on innovative initiatives.