11/25/2021

Act. At 11:56 CET

Pedro Fumero

The Deputy Prosecutor for Gender Violence in the province of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, José Luis Sánchez-Jáuregui, affirms that at victims of very serious episodes of gender violence the administration cannot abandon them to their fate, after they have almost lost their lives and suffer serious physical injuries and mental or psychiatric conditions. Sometimes these women are left with disabilities that prevent them from developing a job and having financial independence.

When he talks, the representative of the Public Ministry thinks of people like Míriam Cabrera (stabbed in Icod de los Vinos in March 2020) or María Tatiana Dueñas (in May 2020, her partner caused a cut on her neck and several stab wounds in Miramar, Ofra). Their attackers left them when they already believed they had been killed. Míriam applied for a disability pension, but the administration denied it, since supposedly their situation is not credited with post-traumatic stress that she suffered after being about to be assassinated. Before the aforementioned episode, she was a solvent businesswoman with projects. And in the sentence it is recognized that the attack of his ex-partner produced post-traumatic stress, for which he has required psychiatric support.

To this day, María Tatiana and her three children barely survive each month, since the 559 euros she now receives (451 for help as a victim of gender violence and 108 more for minimum living income) they do not even give you the basics. Only rent, water and electricity pay 509 euros. His ex-partner caused injuries to his right arm that prevent him from working.

Sánchez-Jáuregui shows himself outraged with the treatment that the Administration offers to these and other women, who now live in uncertainty. And, faced with these situations, remember that the Spanish State has paid more than 60,000 euros to Jonas, the child of German origin and resident in his country, whose father murdered his mother, Silvia, and his brother, Jakob, and was at About to kill him too, in Adeje in April 2019. The victims arrived from Germany the day before. Said prosecutor also talks about the case of the minor of Croatian origin who killed his mother in Parque de La Reina (Arona). The family had been in Tenerife for a month, after arriving from that country. And the victim’s husband received about 56,000 euros from the State. For Sánchez-Jáuregui, if Jonas and the Croatian wife’s husband have the right to receive such amounts of money, even more so they should be collected as soon as possible by victims who have been about to die and they have been living in the country all their lives.

According to the prosecutor, in gender violence ideas like “this is a foreigner thing” must be banished. In 2019, there were 55 women murdered. In 33 cases the authors were Spanish and in 22, foreigners. In 2020, of 46 total cases, 30 murderers were Spanish and 16 were foreigners. And so far in 2021, of the 37 episodes with deaths, 19 authors are Spanish and 18, foreigners. “In other words, the most serious sexist violence is not imported,” says Sánchez-Jáuregui.

This representative of the Public Ministry clarifies that the police and judicial system cannot act if there is no complaint. In 2019, 44 murdered women had not reported (80%). In 2020, 39 had not turned their case over to the security forces or the courts (85%). And this year, 29 had not reported (79%). It points out that “criminal proceedings can be initiated as long as there is a complaint to the State security forces and bodies or to the courts.”

It also recognizes that the Penal Code cannot stop “certain aggressors whom the judicial process and jail sentences do not deter them, because they commit suicide “. Sánchez-Jáuregui clarifies that in 2019 30 percent of the murderers of their partners or ex-partners took their own lives. That percentage dropped to 22% in 2020, while so far this year they have already reached 33%. This was the case of Tomás Gimeno, who did not mind committing killing his daughters, nor the moral damage committed on the mother of the minors, their parents or sisters, nor the social reproach.

It also denies that “gender violence is a legacy of the Franco regime.” It points out that the majority of serious or very serious cases of sexist violence are suffered by women between 30 and 50 years of age. “Here is the important core of abuse; that is, most situations are not suffered by young women or elderly women”, says the prosecutor. But, as is evident, there are also affected in the age group between 20 and 30 and 50 and 60 years. Regarding those women who were 18 years old when the dictator died (those over 64), Sánchez-Jáuregui believes that, in many cases, “they have been victims for a long time and are more in need of protection from the authorities, since many of them live in rural areas and are financially dependent on their abuser. “

For the Deputy Prosecutor for Gender and Domestic Violence, it is very important that reeducation is included within the punishment of the aggressors. In this sense, Sánchez-Jáuregui applauds “the initiative of the Canary Institute for Equality (ICI) to establish a treatment system to rehabilitate abusers” so that they do not attack more women.

He comments that, for example, a young man with 18 years pushes his partner. And, after being convicted, at the age of 20 he beats another woman again. And so on. Sánchez-Jáuregui admits that he knows a case of a man who, at the age of 30, had three restraining orders for attacking as many victims and was arrested for a fourth attack. In his opinion, this is not acceptable. Estimates that the authors “They are people who have not been educated in equality, they believe they are superior and they have not assimilated the society in which they live “.

Thomas Handrick will be on trial from January

Thomas Handrick is the German citizen who in April 2019 murdered his ex-partner, Silvia, and his son Jakob in Hoyo del Agua, in the highlands of Adeje, an isolated place, where there was no mobile coverage or neighbors to hear Screams. He also wanted to kill his youngest son, Jonas, but he ran away. The trial of this German will take place in January 2022. The Prosecutor’s Office requests 25 years in prison for the murder of Silvia and a permanent reviewable prison for the death of the child. For the attempted assassination of Jonas, the prosecutor claims another 15 years. The hearing is scheduled to run from January 24 to February 2. José Luis Sánchez-Jáuregui affirms that today events are being reported that in 2003 (when the Comprehensive Law on Gender Violence was approved) were not reported and are currently being reported, persecuted and tried. It refers, for example, to cases of harassment, breaches of precautionary measures such as removals or all those episodes that are recorded on social networks. It also warns that in the Canary Islands the numbers of sexual abuse and assault committed on minors by relatives or people around them are very high. For the prosecutor, this reality indicates that “something is sick in society.” It appreciates that the brutality applied by some perpetrators of murders has not decreased. He recalls three cases in which the perpetrators burned their victims: the young man from Santa Cruz de La Palma who performed in a store; the individual who killed his partner in a car on the Camino Fuente Cañizares (La Laguna), as well as the man who did the same in a house in the Cuesta-Taco (La Laguna) area in September 2020.