We are going to analyze if the suspension that the big league received from the Caribes de Anzoátegui Willians Astudillo in the LVBP was fair.

As is known, the press department of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League issued a statement defining the sanction for the seven players involved in the fight that occurred in the game Caribes de Anzoátegui vs Cardenales de Lara in the city of Barquisimeto on 19 of November.

Well, the former Minnesota Twins player Willians Astudillo was the one who carried the highest suspension of games of the group of sanctioned players and it was with the amount of five.

Now, let’s review if that punishment for Astudillo was fair or not.

It is a somewhat complex issue to speak of justice for a punishment when there is a fight between players, especially because we were not there, but we saw some videos or the television broadcast itself.

The Hungarian chamber was armed in the LVBP

Was the punishment fair for Astudillo?

The norm that governs this type of conduct by players in the LVBP is the Code of Ethics and Discipline, which was not modified when the case of the aggression of Alex Romero from the Águilas del Zulia with a bat against Gabriel Lino of the Caribes de Anzoátegui, which establishes in its article 21, numeral 1 the following:

“Whoever intentionally or by manifest recklessness makes physical contact with any manager, player, coach, fan or field staff will be sanctioned with a suspension of 1 to 20 games, depending on the seriousness and intentionality of the act.”

The fact that whether or not it was treachery is subjective and the Code speaks of damages, which Madero would have suffered with the Astudillo coup, so the impact if it was intentional is what matters, treachery or nothing else is something else. .

Then, according to what is established in the current rule, it was fair, because the maximum penalty is 20 suspension games and Astudillo did not hit the player squarely nor did he cause significant damage beyond the blow, but having contact occurs aggression punishable by the Code.

Now, for the magnitude of what was experienced, perhaps a stronger sanction would have been the most fair, not only for Astudillo but for all the players involved, but for this the Code must reform that point or else create a new one, but It is a pending task for the teams that make up the LVBP to seek to eradicate this type of conduct definitively.

Author: Carlos Quijada

Twitter and Instagram: @abogado_quijada