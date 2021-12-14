12/14/2021

On at 19:41 CET

Artur Lopez

The injured draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League 2021/22 It led to complaints from multiple clubs. First, due to the mistake of the person in charge of introducing the drums of the possible rivals of Alético de Madrid and Villarreal, when exchanging the balls of Manchester United and Liverpool. Later, after the request of the ‘colchoneros’, UEFA declared this first draw deserted, with such morbid pairings as PSG – Manchester United that faced Cristiano and Messi.

Once the second draw was concluded, held at 3:00 p.m., the complaints from Real Madrid did not wait. The white club had been paired with him Benfica in the first instance, but after the repetition, a comfortable round of 16 tie for Ancelotti’s team had resulted in all an odyssey that would demand the best of the LaLiga leader against Paris Saint Germain.

The club from the capital considered that their pairing was legal, as it was the first in the draw, without errors. UEFA ignored the claim, and reactions against UEFA multiplied in Madrid. It should be remembered that Florentino Pérez headed the breakthrough project of the Super League, which maintained a pulse with the international body chaired by Aleksander Ceferin. The director of Institutional Relations of Real Madrid, Emilio Butragueño, described the outcome of the draw as “regrettable, very difficult to understand.”

Deathly silence in Paris after the draw

Meanwhile, at PSG no one spoke, despite the fact that the white club was running as a more stable rival in sport than Manchester United, the opponent of the Parisians after the first draw. The white club is on fire, while the ‘Red Devils’ struggle to find their way after faltering in the Premier, an irregularity that cost the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Parisian club, backed by a Qatari fund and under the mandate of Nasser Al Khelaifi, maintains a position close to UEFA. The president of PSG also heads the Association of European Clubs, that supports Ceferin’s efforts for the survival of the Champions League.