12/04/2021 at 17:09 CET

Seventeen hours after fighting the longest fight in the history of the chess World Cups, the Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, champion, and the Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi, aspiring, signed a quick draw in the seventh game that leaves the score at 4-3 for the defending champion after the first half of the Dubai match.

The historic sixth game of the World Cup, the longest of a match with the title at stake (136 movements and almost 8 hours of play) concluded after midnight in Dubai. It was the first that started and ended on different days.

Only 14 hours later, both contestants sat down again, face to face, in front of the board to settle the seventh, which marked the halfway point of the “match” within the framework of the Universal Expo.

It had taken five years and 19 games for the World Cup to break the draw streak and register the victory of one of the two. It had not happened since Carlsen himself defeated another Russian, Sergey Karjakin, in the tenth match of New York in 2016. This Friday was the Norwegian’s third victory in the sixth game of a World Cup, as he also won the 2013 and 2014, both against the Indian Viswanathan Anand.

The Russian Garry Kasparov, former world champion, advises on social networks that this sixth game on Friday remains in the memory of the people “for when you hear that chess is not a sport or that physical condition is not so important, or when someone says classical chess is dead. “

The seventh in Dubai was to be used to measure the effects of the catastrophe on Nepo’s mind, an emotionally unstable player who tends to decompose after a defeat, and to see if the candidate was going to remove the mask of conservatism with which he faced the first six games and how badly he marries with his natural offensive impulse.

Nepo openly declared his intention not to alter his plans after the defeat and reiterated the anti-Marshall variant of the Spanish opening. which had given him a very slight advantage in his previous games with White.

The Russian did not go crazy. He launched his central pawns against the black infantry and Carlsen waited for him undeterred.. The Norwegian limited himself to looking for the tables to, with the score in his favor midway through the match, relax and take advantage of the time to satisfy one of his great hobbies, football, watching the game of his favorite team, Real Madrid, leader of the Spanish championship, in his visit to Real Sociedad, third classified.

The two contenders agreed to liquidate the material to access a rook ending and three pawns per side that led to a sure outcome of a draw. They only had to arrive at the first time control, as required by regulation, to sign them.

This Sunday, in the eighth game, the champion will once again have the initiative of the white pieces with the declared objective of achieving a second victory that would leave the “match” practically sentenced.