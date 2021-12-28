12/28/2021

On at 09:09 CET

.

The japonica clam was introduced into Portuguese waters of the Tagus and Sado as an “environmental experiment & rdquor; to purify mercury, lead and cadmium. Today, this invasive alien species (IAS), which without proper purification can be toxic to humans, reaches consumers in Spain through stealth networks.

The japonica absorbs biotoxins from the waters of the Lisbon estuary, traces of an industrial past that now has become “a public health problem & rdquor;, explains to . the head of the Environmental Technical Division of the Republican National Guard (GNR), Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Vaz Alves.

Despite its high toxicity, it can be consumed if it has been subjected to adequate levels of purification but, for the most part, it is obtained by stealth, it is usually poorly decontaminated and intoxicates the consumer causing serious consequences that can even lead to death.

Japonica clam | Agencies

The problem has grown in recent years. The poachers’ networks that traffic with Japan can capture up to 14 tons per day. After an insufficient cleaning process and false documents, the clams can end up in supermarkets in Spain and Portugal, despite not being suitable for consumption without proper treatment.

A failed experiment

“They were artificially introduced to filter out toxicity & rdquor; of water, says Vaz Alves, with the intention that the bivalves retain in their body the mercury, lead, cadmium and biotoxins present in the estuary.

This “experiment & rdquor; took the japan clam to the Tagus, on its way through Lisbon, and to the Sado river, in Setúbal, about 40 kilometers from the capital. But nevertheless, its elimination now “is almost impossible & rdquor;, acknowledges the lieutenant colonel of the GNR.

Dismantling the traffic of this bivalve is “a priority objective & rdquor; For the authorities of the Peninsula, so the GNR and Seprona, the Nature Protection Service of the Spanish Civil Guard, work together to stop this crime.

In one of his last operations, last May, 1.5 tons of japonica unfit for consumption were seized. It is just one example, because the raids are repeated throughout the year.

Civil Guard operation against illegal networks | Europa Press

Just off Lisbon, on the other bank of the Tagus, in the Seixal, Barreiro and Montijo basins, an estimated 1,400 fishermen collect the clam illegally, according to GNR data.

The vicinity of the Vasco da Gama bridge, the longest in Europe, which connects Lisbon with Alcochete, on the other side of the Tagus, is one of the places most frequented by poachers.

“It’s not just shellfish, there is a whole chain above & rdquor ;, says Vaz Alves, who details that in the joint operation with Seprona” cars of great value were seized & rdquor ;, which leads the security forces to think that the bivalve trafficking is just a “side activity & rdquor; of these criminal organizations.

From Portugal to Spain

Under the Vasco de Gama bridge, the waters of the Tagus have a high level of toxicity, reaching the “C & rdquor class;, according to the Portuguese meteorological institute. The Sado river, however, has less pollution, category B, which means that “the level of purification and treatment is much cheaper and simpler,” explains Vaz Alves.

A common practice of poachers is to “adulterate the origin & rdquor; of clams, that is, capture them in the Tagus and certify that they are from Sado, to follow a lower level of purification.

Most of the catches They are transported by intermediaries to Spain, mainly to the ports of Vigo and Pontevedra, where it is delivered to aquaculture establishments.

Many of these establishments “know the origin of the & rdquor; bivalves, according to the GNR, and to acquire them they need the registration document to indicate“ class B & rdquor ;.

Criminal networks whitewash registration documents and the clam leaves for Spain in prepared vans that make almost daily movements.

From Spain they are marketed to all of Europe.

In Portugal “we do not have any facility to carry out category C treatment, all the clams from the Tagus must go to Spain or other countries in order to be fit for human consumption & rdquor ;, explains Vaz Alves and defends that the control would be” more cash & rdquor; if class C treatment were available in the Portuguese country.

This experiment to clean up industrial waters has ended in a real “public health problem”, he sums up.