It’s time to expand the variety of your menus and prepare delicious dishes without having to spend hours in the kitchen.

Christmas is just around the corner, a few days when you cook more than necessary. Cut the time you spend between stoves in half and prepare recipes that you have never dared, with a kitchen robot.

The Taurus Mycook One food processor is 53% off on Amazon. Its price is only 279 euros. That’s 320 euros in savings! Sold and shipped by Amazon in one day.

Is about a multi-function smart food processor, with a power of 1600 W and a capacity of 2 liters. You can cook for several people at the same time.

This smart food processor can do up to 14 tasks. It is programmable and also has an integrated steamer.

If you have never used an appliance of this type, it is important to know that prepare all kinds of dishes: starters, desserts, meats, fish, first courses, pasta, rice dishes, sauces, cakes, and much more.

Taurus MyCook One grinds, pulverizes, grates, minces, grinds, chops, emulsifies, mounts, kneads, sautées, cooks, steams, prepares broths, weighs and has a turbo function.

The kitchen robot incorporates more than 7,500 recipes that you can filter by calories, ingredients, prep time, and much more.

It is one of the few robots that induction cooker– Heats up faster and the temperature can be controlled to the millimeter. So you can cook from stir-fry, to thick meats at 120 degrees.

It is possible to cook on two levels, to prepare two different dishes at the same time. And since the jug has no electrical elements, you can put it in the dishwasher.

The best thing about kitchen machines is that you don’t need to be an expert to prepare exquisite dishes.

You just have to weigh the ingredients on its integrated scale, select the time, adjust the temperature, regulate the speed and that’s it. All these data are included in the recipes.

