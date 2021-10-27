10/27/2021 at 2:36 PM CEST

The general director of the State Tax Administration Agency (AEAT), Jesus Gascón, has admitted errors in the calculation for this year of the Tax on Certain Digital Services, known as the ‘Google rate’, as well as the Tax on Financial Transactions, known as the ‘Tobin rate’.

Gascón has explained in the Budget Committee in the Congress of Deputies that in the case of the new financial transaction tax, the estimates “were excessive”, although it foresees that it will gain collection capacity. It has also admitted that with regard to the Tax on Certain Digital Services, there were errors in the initial calculation method, as well as in the multipliers applied to the European Commission’s forecast.

Spain has entered in the first half of the year 92 million euros from the first settlement of the ‘Google rate’, which means only 9.5% compared to the 968 million collection foreseen by the Government for the whole of the year.

For its part, and according to the collection report for the month of August published by the Tax Agency, the Treasury has entered a total of 185 million until August (its settlement is monthly), which is 21.7% of what is expected for 2021.

The collection grows more than the economy

Despite this, Gascón has affirmed that the tax collection of 2021 is at levels higher than 2019 and has also ensured that is growing “very significantly” with respect to the Spanish economy. According to the latest known data, corresponding to the month of August, the collection increased by 14% compared to the previous year.

“Good news for everyone”, he celebrated, after explaining that this may be due, on the one hand, to the improvement in the collection of taxes, among other things thanks to the lower use of cash.

Gascón has highlighted the importance of growing the voluntary compliance and the collection of taxes above what the economy grows. “That will mean that taxpayers are increasingly declaring better,” he assured.

In this sense, he has ensured that the submerged economy It is a general problem in all countries and has remarked that in Spain it is in the European average. “It is very difficult to measure the black economy,” he admitted, however.

Regarding the tax reform that the Executive intends to address and that is being analyzed by a committee of experts, which should have its conclusions in February 2022, Gascón has explained that the Tax Agency is providing all the information that this group requires in order for them to make their proposals. with the “best possible criterion”, taking into account the costs and benefits of the measures they propose.

Regarding the estimates of the collection before the fiscal measures included in the PGE, such as the setting of a minimum corporate rate of 15% and the reduction of the maximum contribution to pension plans with the right to deduct, among others, Gascón has stated that they are based on the fact that “there is no level of uncertainty regarding the last year”.

Thus, it has affirmed that the tax collection forecast included in the General State Budgets (PGE) for 2022, where a rebound of 8.1% is expected, is carried out in a “more predictable” environment than a year ago.

Finally, Gascón highlighted the 9.4% increase in the budget of the Tax Agency for 2022, up to 1,693 million euros, and pointed out that the workforce next year will rise to 26,800 workers, up from 26,300 this year (including officials who are currently on traineeships).