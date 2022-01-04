01/04/2022 at 2:35 PM CET

.

The Tax agency has already returned 9,907 million euros corresponding to the Personal Income Tax (IRPF), which is equivalent to 94.3% of the total that must be returned to taxpayers.

According to data published this Tuesday, the percentage is more than one point higher than the previous year at the same time (93.2%), although in volume the amount returned has fallen by 5%.

Also, the number of taxpayers who have already received this income It amounts to 13.86 million people, 97.7% of the total.

In this case, the percentage increases five tenths compared to just one year ago (97.2%), but equally the number of beneficiaries drops 1.46%.

The Tax Agency has highlighted in a statement that the return ratios “those of the previous campaign improve on the same dates“, and has specified that the decrease in both the amount of payments and the number of taxpayers who have already received the income is related to” the drop recorded in requests for refund. “

Total, the entity received 21.72 million Personal income tax returns corresponding to the 2020 campaign, 2.9% more than in 2019.

Of this, they went out to return 14.18 million statements (2% less than in the previous year) and 6.06 paid out (7.4% more).

The amount to be paid by the latter taxpayers was reduced by 5%, up to 12,089 million euros, while the figure to be returned by the Agency amounts to 10,508 million, 6.1% less than a year ago.

In the context of a health emergency caused by the pandemic, online presentations exceeded 92%, when in the previous year they reached 93%.

More than 19.6 million people did it through the web (1.8% more than in the 2019 campaign) and 414,000 through the mobile application (which is equivalent to a 13.3% increase).

In addition, around 1.15 million taxpayers used the ‘We call you’ assistance telephone service, a similar figure to last year, and another 527,000 did so in person at their offices.