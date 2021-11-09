DANIEL VIAA

The Government has also approved the new figure by decree law, which opens the door to new claims: “There is a risk that it will be unconstitutional,” warn the Finance Technicians.

Both the Ministry of Finance and the Government spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, insisted yesterday and also in the preceding days that, with the new tax on the Increase in Value of Urban Lands, citizens who have not won in an operation of purchase sale, they will not have to pay capital gains tax. And they did it because it has not always been like that, but what they did not say is that the person responsible for demonstrating to the corresponding city council that he should not pay the aforementioned tax, be the taxpayer himself. That is, the council will apply the tax and only if the interested party demonstrates, in due time and form, that he should not pay it, avoid paying something that by definition he would not have to pay.

Those interested in proving the inexistence of an increase in value You must declare the transmission, as well as provide the titles that document the transmission and the acquisition. To verify the non-existence of an increase in value, the transfer or acquisition value will be taken as the one that is greater than the one that appears in the title that documents the operation or the one verified, explains the Treasury.

The reason for this obligation for the taxpayer, add sources from the department headed by María Jess Montero, is that municipalities do not have the capacity to know if this increase in value has occurred. And they do not contemplate at all that it is the council itself that demonstrates whether the profit has been produced, but they do emphasize that the surplus value is a optional tax, so if any council wants not to apply it they have total freedom.

Another important point of the new rule that the Council of Ministers approved yesterday is that it will be processed as a decree law. And this opens the door to new claims and appeals. The new capital gain is born badly: it is of doubtful constitutionality that it is approved by decree law, explains Patricia Surez, president of the Financial Users Association (Asufin). There is a risk of unconstitutionality in the new regulation of the taxable base of the municipal capital gain, by designing one of the essential elements of the tax regardless of an ordinary law, the Finance Technicians influence. Therefore, the text that has been prepared to adapt to what the Constitutional Court dictated and that should solve the existing problems, could even generate more doubts.

What is clear is that not be retroactive, that is, that the operations that have taken place since the TC ruled on October 26 and the moment in which the tax comes into effect, which will be tomorrow, will not be taxed. And about the formula in which the new tax will be calculated, the citizen will have two options. The tax base will be the result of multiplying the cadastral value by new coefficients that will take into account the real estate reality or will be determined by the difference between the sale price and the acquisition price, explains the Treasury, which at the same time underlines the fact that taxpayers will be able to choose the most beneficial one.

Finally, the text includes a measure with which it is intended to attack the operations speculative. The capital gains generated in less than a year will be taxed, that is, those that occur when less than a year has elapsed between the acquisition and transfer date and that, therefore, may have a more speculative nature, points out the Ministry of Finance. Huntsman.

