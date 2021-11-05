11/05/2021 at 2:53 PM CET

Angeles Vazquez

The Constitutional Court canceled capital gains tax because the method to value the tax base with which it was set “deviates significantly from the real values ​​of properties in the real estate market“, which declares that it determines its unconstitutionality, but it cannot be claimed for what has already been paid, if it was not challenged in court or administratively before the ruling was known on October 26. Once the sentence was notified, the Minister of Treasury, María Jesús Montero, announced that “at the time” they study it and are already doing it, it will bring to the Council of Ministers “a legal text to correct those elements that have been declared unconstitutional giving tranquility and security for taxpayers and financing of local entities“, as she herself announced in El Periódico de Cataluña, the newspaper that belongs to this group, Prensa Ibérica.

Sentence does not allow claims that had not been initiated prior to the ruling. “Situations susceptible to being reviewed based on this judgment cannot be considered those tax obligations accrued by this tax that, on the date of issuance of the same, have been decided definitively by means of a judgment with force of res judicata or by means of a final administrative resolution. These exclusive effects will also be considered as consolidated situations, the provisional or definitive settlements that have not been challenged on the date of issuing this judgment and the self-assessments whose rectification has not been requested “according to the general tax law, he clarifies.

Previous doctrine

The ruling abandons the criterion that the Constitutional Court itself established in 2008 in an order that said that the required fee could produce a confiscatory result and that this consequence was due precisely to the application of a method to assess the tax base that is far from reality. Now it takes up the previous doctrine, in which the principle that it must contribute to the support of public expenditures “in accordance & rdquor; with the economic capacity and that it is injured if those who have a lower economic capacity bear a greater tax burden than those who have it.

Unlike the cases resolved in the first judgments on capital gains of the TC, of ​​2017 and 2019, now the problem that arises is not the adequacy of the tax to the principle of economic capacity as the basis of the taxation, because the increase in the value of the land has existed, but the adequacy of its values ​​to set the tax base to reality. With the first sentence, which declared having to pay a tax for a revaluation that did not exist, the legislator was already warned of the need to review the regulations that established it.

The judgment accepts that the method to assess the tax base according to modules or objective criteria does not have to be unconstitutional, if it meets a series of conditions, but the annulled precepts of article 107 of the revised text of the Law regulating estates Local establish a regulation that “leads to a result that is significantly different from the real values ​​of properties in the real estate market.”

The dissenters

The president of the court, Juan José González Rivas, declares in his concurring vote that the serious problem of the configuration is that “the serious problem of the configuration of the tax on the increase in value of urban land resides in the treatment of the soil urban in Spain as a unique category, without attending to its singularities, the municipality and the area in which it is located. “In his opinion, the method for quantifying the variation in value starts from an unacceptable premise: that all urban land increases in value and does so linearly throughout the territory in which this tax is applied, which makes that this egalitarian treatment of urban land is not reasonable.

It also occurs with the dissociation of the value of the land and the value of the building. Ultimately, it is the absolute disregard for these singularities, which makes the legal, unique and imperative method of delimiting the tax base unreasonable and, therefore, the lack of connection between the taxable event and the tax base is not constitutionally justified, violating the principle of economic capacity.

The particular vote of Candido Conde-Pumpido, to which he adhered Maria Luisa Balaguer, proposes an alternative to the current system of objective estimation of the tax base. In your opinion, the most suitable solution should have been not declare the nullity of the basic regulatory norm, but give the legislator a term to regulate the alternative system, retroactive application, which would have allowed to request the refund of the tax on the increase in value of urban land in all cases in which the amount paid is not adequate to the capital gain of the land actually obtained.

They consider that the nullity of the contested rule causes an unnecessary and unbalanced regulatory vacuum that will benefit those who, even having obtained significant capital gains, will not be forced to pay the tax. Neither will those who paid the tax without filing a claim or rectification of any self-assessment will be favored..