11/07/2021 at 00:35 CET

.

Andoni Iraola, coach of Rayo Vallecano, regretted the defeat against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu, positively appreciated that his team competed against “one of the greats” and said that the feeling with which he leaves is “good”.

Rayo Vallecano lost 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu against Real Madrid. The only goal of the Rayista team was scored by Falcao, who entered the pitch in the 68th minute and left injured in the 80th.

“Usually the team went well. We had a good start, we did not take advantage of the opportunity we had and in one of those high pressures they came out very well, They caught us on the back, scored and as a result of the goal they found themselves more comfortable“Iraola said at a press conference.

“U.S It has cost us from their goal because they are very good and it is difficult to take away the domain. In the second part we had more personality, but we were not enough to tie, “he confessed.

The Basque coach left angrily to the changing room tunnel because heand the three minutes of addition seemed insufficient decreed by the referee.

“We got a little upset for the added time. There was a revision of the VAR, a change in the discount, a play in which they let the ball out, and it is not something that they give you two or three more minutes, but it is true that it was a short time“, it manifested.

Once thirteen days have been disputed, Rayo adds twenty points and faces with the tranquility of being far from relegation the new stoppage of the competition for the commitments of the teams.

“In the first third of the season we have twenty points but we are happy because the team competes in all stages, against all rivals, like today against one of the greats. We have played in very complicated fields but the feeling of the team is good. It is seen that although it costs some phases the players give everything“, he concluded.