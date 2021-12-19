12/19/2021 at 3:16 PM CET

Barcelona is going through a very difficult time. The team at the Barcelona did not present such a low level, however, this weekend those of Xavi Hernandez have caught some air with the three points before him Elche in front of his fans. LaLiga Santander advances, and they cannot afford more punctures.

The Barcelona had 13 different scorers in The league this season before starting the clash against him Elche, the highest number of a team matched with Real Madrid and Seville. Now, Gavi and Jutglà They have raised that figure to the fortnight and have put Xavi Hernández’s men at the forefront of this particular classification.

Furthermore, only six of them have scored more than one goal (Memphis Depay 8, Ansu Fati 3, Martin Braithwaite 2, Philippe Coutinho 2, Sergi Roberto 2 and Nico González 2). The latter was added to this list with another goal against Elche, that of the victory over the horn to give Barcelona all three points.

“They make a difference, but I don’t send a message to veterans. Busi, De Jong, Alba and Ter Stegen leave their skin in the field. I am delighted with the team. To grow you have to suffer and recover the model, which we had lost, and it is something that surprises us a lot. This generation is even better than that of Busquets, Pedro … if I have not put more from the subsidiary it is because the norm does not allow it, “said Xavi after the game.

The arrival of Xavi Hernández has turned Barcelona upside down. Players who seemed indisputable are now reeling, like De Jong, and La Masía has once again become the most important thing. New players come out from under the stones and that makes the Barça fans excited despite the situation.