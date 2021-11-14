11/14/2021 at 22:10 CET

The qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup are heading for the decisive phase on all continents. At the moment, a total of nine teams already have their ticket insured for the great international event next winter: Qatar, as host, is accompanied by Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain and Portugal.

The last two to access, Spain and Portugal, did not fail on the last date and have entered as first in the group. Those of Luis Enrique defeated Sweden, while those of Fernando Santos did the same against Serbia.

The next selections that could get the ticket are Italy, England and the Netherlands, as far as Europe is concerned, as they have a privileged position in their respective groups, in addition to Argentina, which could put its pass on track in the next few days and follow in the footsteps of Tite’s Brazil.

France and Brazil, the two highest aspirants

With a total of nine qualified teams, Brazil and France are the highest contenders for the title, followed by a second step in which others such as Italy and England appear., current champion and runner-up in Europe, in addition to Spain or Germany, two growing teams.

Tite’s Brazil was completely inaccessible during the group stage of the South American qualifiers, while Didier Deschamps’ France has a luxury squad with names such as Griezmann, Kanté, Mbappé, Benzema or Pogba and they do it as current world champions.