01/03/2022

On at 19:04 CET

Pablo Javier Piacente

The most profound technological changes, those that have modified the human being, society and the planet, have been born of the talent of a few geniuses and not of social advance: the accelerated technological progress experienced in the last 500,000 years would have its origin in the individual creative genius.

As postulated by a paleontologist at the University of Bath in an article published in The Conversation, the great technological changes that marked a before and after in human history, from the use of fire and stone tools to electricity and current devices electronics, started in the minds of a handful of “creative geniuses” and then they expanded: they were not the work of group advances, but of individual creative impulse and its subsequent collective use.

For Nicholas Longrich, senior professor of Paleontology and Evolutionary Biology at the British university, different scientific studies show that the great inventions of humanity were not developed by different people independently, but came to light on the first occasion and then were shared. In other words, this means that they were unique and unrepeatable creations at the time of its appearance: a few people noted for their intelligence and creativity were responsible for the great inventions of history.

An accelerated evolution

While in the first millions of years of human evolution technologies changed slowly, in the last 500,000 years this advance accelerated remarkably, coinciding with the period in which the brain size of ancient humans began to overlap with that of modern-day humans. Three million years ago, our ancestors made rudimentary elements of stone. A million years later, hand axes appeared, while a million years ago fire began to be used, although in a very precarious way.

However, something caused these great changes to multiply and accelerate in the last 500,000 years: spearheads, the lofty mastery of fire or bows changed societies and took them one step forward. Beyond the importance of the invention itself or the use that has been given to it, the innovations generated cultural, social and economic advances of resounding importance.

Great prehistoric geniuses?

Apparently, they would be the work of a few “prehistoric geniuses”: this would allow us to understand why the technological revolution it was not the work of a single people. The innovations arose in different groups, such as modern and primitive Homo sapiens or even Neanderthals, and then they spread.

A first individual invention caused it to be shared on a social level, as a “flash & rdquor; talent of a member endowed with greater intelligence and creativity. In this way, we could think that there were not, at least in the same historical period, superior groups or peoples: it is within these societies that people emerged destined to give the initial impulse to great changes.

Also in modern times

The prehistoric pattern observed in the technologies developed at that time is similar to that appreciated in closer times. On the one hand, some innovations were repeatedly developed, such as agriculture, mathematics, or writing, which were invented independently around the world. On the contrary, fundamental developments such as the wheel, gunpowder or the printing press seem to have been invented only once in the form of unique creations, before later becoming generalized.

Finally, the author highlights that the last great advances of humanity, such as electricity, airplanes or digital technologies, have also emerged from “geniuses & rdquor; Individuals such as Thomas Alva Edison, the Wright brothers, the Curie couple or Steve Jobs, to name a few examples. It could be concluded, then, that the patterns that mark the great human advances are similar in the different historical periods, coexisting a more collective or generalized development with some sudden individual creative outbursts, which change societies forever.