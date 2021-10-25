10/25/2021

Act. At 12:26 CEST

Technicians and collegiate are, historically, ‘condemned to hate each other’. In Serie A it is being seen. Of the six expulsions that took place this past day, four were for Mourinho, Spalletti, Simone Inzaghi and Gasperini. In the Calcio environment, that is to say, clubs, media and fans, tension is growing around the figure of the referees, who are not quite up to scratch.

Serie A implemented the VAR like the rest of the important leagues in Europe and, in addition, added the figure of the ‘mediator’, a former referee in charge of streamlining the relationship between clubs and the refereeing establishment. Well, not even for those do the teams seem to be satisfied with the arbitration actions, especially when the beneficiary is the rival team.

The greatest exponent was Simone Inzaghi, who lost the papers and threw a shirt onto the pitch to show her discomfort due to a penalty that meant, in fact, the final 1-1. Dumfries touched Alex Sandro in the area and the referee decided that the contact was not important enough to signal the maximum penalty. But for the VAR it was a ‘clear and manifest’ error and it decided to act, probably contrary to what the norm dictates. The decision infuriated the Inter coach, who could not believe it. The ‘Nerazzurri’ team thus lost two points on the horn.

Also forceful were the words of Gasperini. “Let them show their faces and go out on television to explain their decisions,” said the Atalanta coach after being sent off in the match tied 1-1 by his team against Udinese.

Different were the cases of Mourinho and Spalletti in Rome-Naples, both expelled for protesting the referee. Mourinho, sent off with ten minutes remaining, defended himself by ensuring that he protested with his technical collaborators and not directly to the referee. Spalletti, who saw the red when the match was over, was punished because Massa interpreted his final applause as if it were ironic, something that the Italian coach denied.

“I went to fire Massa and told him that he had failed a couple of things, but that, despite that, it was good. He connected the two and sent me off,” lamented Spalletti. The images seem to confirm Spalletti’s version and demonstrate the tension that exists between technicians and officials. The common desire of Italian coaches is that the referees appear on television at the end of the matches to explain their decisions.

Last year, public television RAI made history in Italy by getting Daniele Orsato invited on one of its sports programs to review some of its decisions. However, for the moment, this type of intervention has not been repeated on a regular basis.