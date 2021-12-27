This American proposal breaks all the ideas we had of the electric. Its creators assure that it is prepared to survive in the harshest conditions and that it can be self-sufficient in the middle of the jungle.

The electric car road has many branches and forks. Whereas in the beginning electric vehicles were just transformed combustion models, it is now the fashion to design them from scratch with energy efficiency in mind.

For this reason, cars have begun to be seen on the roads that are different, with totally new designs and strange shapes. These, for the most part, are electric. And the reason is clear: the electric car has different needs compared to the traditional car.

This, which is a reality that we have begun to see, has become an excuse for some car manufacturers, which They have started to design the most extravagant vehicles to stand out from the competition.

An example of this is the famous Tesla Cybertruck, just like it is the novel Thundertruck, an American proposal of 800 electric horsepower which promises to be the most extreme off-roader of the planet.

The proposal is the work of Wolfgang LA, a creative agency in the United States, which wanted to design a true electric SUV that could be self-sufficient no matter how rough the terrain was.

Enter the characteristics that this vehicle would have is a 180 kWh battery that would provide about 643 km of autonomy, an 800 hp engine and the possibility of converting the car into a 6-wheel pick-up.

The most striking thing is that one of the vehicle’s extras are solar panels that could be deployed on the roof to recharge the batteries at any time (as long as we are not moving, of course).

While we are traveling, the panels would be folded as if they were the wings of a bat and when we went camping or resting they would unfold, giving shade to travelers and recharging the car batteries.

Regarding the data that attracts the most attention, lThe agency assures that its Thundertruck could in 3.5 seconds the 0 to 100 km / h, something common in powerful electric vehicles since they can deliver all the power instantly, an advantage over combustion cars.

At the moment it is only a prototype, since this vehicle is not real, so we have no price, no release date or real images, only renders. Still worth seeing because it is impressive.