11/06/2021 at 22:51 CET

Guillem Porcel

The call of a neighbor of Marratxí was key to locating several of the escapees from the plane of Son Sant Joan. The notice allowed the Police to arrest five suspects who were wandering around Sa Cabaneta, one of them in the Es Figueral area, early this Saturday. The search operation focused on this municipality and, a few hours later, the agents managed to locate and arrest several more people. Total, There are already twelve detainees, includingThe passenger who faked the coma diabetic on the plane, and they are looking for eleven others migrants.

Two patrols of the Marratxí Local Police detained on Friday five of the 23 Moroccans who had fled from the flight that had made an emergency landing at Palma airport. The agents appeared at 11:20 p.m. in the street of Sa Comuna de sa Cabaneta when they received a notice that warned of the presence of four people in “suspicious attitude” and that they could be part of the group of escapees from the Air Arabia Maroc plane.

The Local Police identified three of them by passport, while one of them did not carry documentation. The same detainees recognized the agents who had escaped from the Son Sant Joan plane. Various crews from the Civil Guard traveled to the scene of the events and took charge of the detainees by the Local Police.

The fifth arrest took place this Saturday at 9:30 am in Es Figueral when a Local Police patrol has identified another person. Agents continue research tasks to try to identify if there are more escapees in the municipality.

In a note from the city council, Alberto Rodríguez, head of the Marratxí Local Police, highlighted the effectiveness of the agents and pointed out that the detainees face charges of infraction of the law on foreigners and illegal immigration. In addition, he has highlighted the coordination between the different security forces.

The Air Arabia Maroc flight landed in Palma at 7:00 p.m. due to a medical emergency. A passenger was in a supposed diabetic coma and was taken by ambulance to the Son Llàtzer hospital. At the time of evacuation, twenty-three passengers on the plane took the opportunity to run down the runways. They closed the entire airport until midnight and numerous flights were diverted to alternative airports. The presumed patient was discharged from the hospital.

It is suspected that everything is part of an organized plan to enter Spain illegally, although the National Police have not yet ruled out the possibility that the escape was improvised. Aina Calvo, a government delegate in the Balearic Islands, explained this Saturday that they have no data to state that it is an “act orchestrated, planned or designed in advance”, although she has insisted that this hypothesis is not ruled out.