As incredible as it may seem, the Salvador Pérez mask is left out of the golden glove in the MLB, for what it was the robbery itself without a pistol.

When we all expected the appointment of the mask of the Kansas City Royals Salvador Pérez as the winner of the golden glove as receiver of the American League in the 2021 season, we were left with the desire because the recipient of the award was Sean Murphy of Los Oakland Athletics.

With the respect that I can have for the company that grants the award, but I would like to know the arguments that existed to give the award to Murphy and not to the Venezuelan mask.

If we see the numbers of the mask that was named as the winner of the award, we observe the following:

Sean Murphy:

Fielding percentage: 993

Assists: 42

Errors: 6.

Street robbery to Salvador Pérez. https://t.co/ySCRPhY3TW – Rottondaro (@Rottondaro) November 8, 2021

Salvador Pérez:

Fielding percentage: 998

Assists: 61

Errors: 2.

Illogical indeed. Sean Murphy: Fielding percentage: 993. Assists: 42

Errors 6 Salvador Perez: Fielding percentage: 998

Assists: 61

Errors 2 🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️ – Henderson Gonzalez (@Henderzitoxd) November 8, 2021

So how should the winner of a gold glove award be chosen at the catcher position, because in the fielding percentage Salvador beats Murphy by 5 points.

If we go to the errors, Salvador made 4 fewer blunders and if we locate the assists, it is rude the 61 of the Venezuelan vs the 42 of Murphy.

With this I do not mean that Murphy’s season has been bad, but if in the lines where the award is evaluated, Salvador wins him and relatively easily.

For the argument of the games played. since the Creole was the mask with the most matches played in his position with 124, in addition to catching 18 runners in an attempted robbery.

Then like this or more clearly:

Salvador Pérez was robbed with impunity and in his own face, unfair but true.

Salvador Pérez did not win the Golden Glove ❌⚾ ▫️ Had the highest fielding percentage as a catcher in the LA (.998) ▫️Was the receiver with the second most games behind the plate in the LA (124) ▫️Caught 18 in robbery attempts, (3rd in LA) Data: Baseball Reference pic.twitter.com/fR3oJs0hKe – Ana Valeria Reyes (@anavaleriareyes) November 8, 2021

Author: Carlos Quijada

Twitter and Instagram: @abogado_quijada