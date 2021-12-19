12/19/2021 at 3:39 PM CET

Ascension Martínez Romasanta

The hypothesis that the reason for the death of Pablo Sierra Moreno in Badajoz It was a ‘fatal accident’ gains strength with the results of the autopsy, that it has not revealed any information that leads to think that it did not happen as defended by the National Police, in charge of the investigation. From the moment the youth’s disappearance was reported, the most consistent line that investigators have followed has been that of a accidental death at El Pico, without ruling out other possible scenarios.

Pablo’s funeral took place this Saturday afternoon at the San Carlos Borromeo cemetery in Salamanca, where the family is from, who asked to be able to dismiss the young man in privacy. Friends and acquaintances from the Cáceres town of Zorita, where the couple lives, both doctors, with their three children, traveled to Salamanca. In Zorita the flags have been waving at half-staff since yesterday and they will do so until tomorrow, for three days, as a sign of mourning.

Colleagues from the university residence where Pablo lived, La Rucab, and from the university planned to travel to fire Pablo, but they withdrew out of respect for the family’s request. It is planned that in a few weeks the residence itself will organize a farewell ceremony in Badajoz. For its part, the Badajoz City Council has convened tomorrow, Monday, a minute of silence at the door of the municipal palace.

Two weeks gone

The lifeless body of Pablo Sierra, a 21-year-old mathematics degree student, was found this past Friday morning in Badajoz, at 10:10 a.m., in the Guadiana riverbed, near El Pico, where two weeks before his mobile phone had appeared.

The body was handed over to his family yesterday after an autopsy was performed the previous afternoon at the Badajoz Institute of Legal Medicine. The result of the forensic analysis does not change the main hypothesis about the reasons for the death, according to which it was due to an accident. The details cannot be disclosed because the summary secrecy decreed by the judge of the Investigating Court number 3 from Badajoz and it is difficult for him to get up during the weekend. It will probably happen in the next few days.

| Video: ATLAS Agency | Photo: .

In the absence of specifics, if the investigation maintains that Pablo lost his life accidentally, it is because his body shows no signs of violence leading to another conclusion. Aside from what the preliminary report may contain, the results of the toxicology tests could take between 20 and 30 days.

If the relatives received the body so soon, it was because the conclusions of the forensic study do not lead to any hypothesis other than the one that has been considered so far. The young student was able to get disoriented in the early morning of Friday, December 3, when he wanted to return to Rucab. Walking he reached the Peak, where he fell into the water with a fatal outcome. His mobile phone was left on the island, on an embankment, a few meters from the shore and was found a few hours after the disappearance, the same Friday afternoon, by a soldier who was walking his dog, thanks to the fact that it turned on with the calls he was receiving because they were already looking for him. The appearance of the terminal has been a key piece in the investigation, the search and the discovery of the young Zorita.

Pablo had been studying in Badajoz for 4 years. The last time he was seen alive was in the vicinity of the central Zurbarán street. That night he had gone out with some friends and the next day he planned to travel to Zorita with his twin brother, who is studying medicine and also resides in Rucab. They were going to pass the Constitution Bridge with his family, but Pablo did not spend the night in his room.

Unknowns

The geolocation of the mobile placed it for the last time in Puerta Palmas at two in the morning. If you decided to walk to Rucab, you would have had to turn left or cross the river over the Old Bridge. But he chose the opposite direction. How he got to the Peak is anyone’s guess, as well as whether the phone was stained with blood. This island is accessed by a footbridge from Circunvalación or by a path from Manuel Rojas.

His search began on the same Friday that his disappearance was reported, by land, in the river and from the air. The first two days were raids in which members of the National Police, at the head of the investigation, Badajoz firefighters, the Geas of the Civil Guard and volunteers from the Red Cross and Civil Protection participated. Many citizens offered their collaboration, which was not considered necessary. There were no results. Those responsible for the investigation continued their inquiries, which from the beginning led them to the river, to the Pico.

Last Tuesday the tracking was resumed, with divers from the Special Operations Group (GEO) of the National Police, from Guadalajara, and dogs from the Madrid Canine Guides Unit. Due to the low temperatures, the forensic forecast was that if Pablo was in the river, it would take 15 days to emerge. They did not err. The discovery occurred this Friday an hour after, for the fourth consecutive day, the search began in the river. The body rose a little to the surface. The river had brought it back.