The European Commission prepares a regulation that would consider nuclear energy and natural gas as renewable sources for investment

If the green taxonomy is an indicator, the year 2022 promises to be hectic within the European Commission. This classification system for economic activities and, what has caused the most stir, power generation technologies is still a draft, but it has already received a harsh statement from the Ministry of Ecological Transition and the frontal opposition of the Government. This, in turn, is criticized by one of the industries that are at the center of the matter: nuclear. For Brussels, it must be considered green; for Spain, this idea “does not make sense.”

The proposal was sent to the member states of the European Union shortly before midnight on December 31. Even in the choice of the date, its beginning was uneven. This draft already includes the idea of ​​getting classify activities based on their sustainability, which will benefit both companies and private investors. The problem is that, at least in this first classification, nuclear power and natural gas would be considered green.

There are nuances, but the proposal seems to respond to what France (which depends much more than other European countries on nuclear energy) and Germany (which, paradoxically, somewhat weathered the gas crisis thanks to coal) were looking for. In the first case, all those for which the construction permit is issued before 2045 would be considered clean plants. In the second, the plants already built that emit less than 100 grams of CO2 per kilowatt hour and the of new construction that do not exceed 270 grams per kWh, although Brussels requires that this need cannot be covered with renewables and that the new plants replace one that is more polluting.

In this way, both energies will be at the level of classic renewables such as electricity or solar, despite the fact that they do produce waste – nuclear – or directly greenhouse gases. In fact, the complex electricity price crisis of the previous year was produced, in part, by the payment of CO2 emission rights to which the generation of electricity through natural gas is subject. “From here until 2050, renewables cannot take charge of electricity consumption in any of the European countries,” recalls the manager.

Spain, which already has a strong commitment to renewables, will benefit, since several of its plants that are not currently considered green will have this distinction. Also its closeness with France would be positive in this regard. However, the country has not welcomed the measure. In the opinion of the third vice president and minister of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, the Brussels proposal “does not make sense and sends wrong signals for the energy transition in the EU as a whole”.

For its part, Ignacio Araluce, president of Foro Nuclear, considers the proposal “positive”, since he believes that it supposes “an endorsement of nuclear energy.” We are going to a decarbonised panorama with a majority presence of plants of renewable origin, “explains Araluce, but there is still a way to go to go and nuclear power play an important role in the transition. In fact, remember that agreements have been reached for its continuity precisely because of this. “Nuclear energy is necessary,” he says.

Ribera recognizes that the two technologies still play a leading role in this transition to new sources – they still have to be resorted to when renewables are not capable of producing enough energy for the system’s demand – but I think it should be understood as something limited in the future. weather. “Regardless of whether they can continue to make investments in one or the other, we consider that they are not green or sustainable energies,” the minister said in a statement. In Araluce’s opinion, this response is “surprising”, since it recognizes the important role of nuclear energy and gas, but asks that they receive a separate consideration: “The Commission’s proposal already says that it is temporary.”

For the moment, the only point in common seems to be the rejection of the current proposal. Not even Germany, which welcomes the fact that gas is green, is in favor of giving this consideration to nuclear, which is very bad sight in the country. With exceptions such as France itself, Bulgaria, Greece (with nuances: it does not want to build plants, but its energy) or Poland, almost no one wants atomic energy to enter this taxonomy, while natural gas generates more debate.

The problem, however, is not the energy itself, but only its taxonomy. The position among the ‘antinuclear’ is not that this source should be banned, but that investment and funds should go to pure renewables. What is being argued in the corridors of Brussels is that building a nuclear power plant is a long and expensive process, so by the time the European wholesale market can benefit from its production, a way to better store the energy may have already been found. intermittent produced, for example, wind farms or solar. Financing new nuclear plants would be a case of what is known as stranded assets: a large investment in a good that will soon become obsolete.

