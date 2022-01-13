The eCopa RFEF, tournament organized by OSL-DeAPlaneta and the Real spanish soccer federation (RFEF) that celebrates its third edition, It will start this next January 13 and 14 with a competition between 16 best FIFA22 couples on PS5. Among the participants are the main names of the competitive scene such as Gravesen, Zidane or AndoniiPM among others.

The eCopa RFEF This year presents several novelties, among them that a restricted group of professional players previously compete in a qualifying in pairs called “Survival Series´. The rest of the participants will have their opportunity in a subsequent event that will take place in the month of March.

The competition that starts this Thursday will be the first of the four online events that will take place and that will serve to select the 6 best couples that will get a direct invitation to the eCopa RFEF national tournament. The following matches, which will take place on February 5-6, March 3-4 and March 6-7, can be followed through the personal profiles of the players and their teams.

Couples that have not been able to be within the top 6, along with verified national couples who want to be able to participate and opt for one of the two places available for the eCopa, may appear at the national tournament that will take place on March 17 and 18.

From this national qualifier will come 2 couples that together with the 6 classified in the `Survival´ will compete in the RFEF 2022 eCopa in a spectacular grand final. The winning couple of the eCopa you will also get a place in the main ‘roster’ of the Spanish team of FIFA22.

The eCopa RFEF featured in the last edition with more than 5 thousand registered players, more than 5,600 games and 35,000 goals. The competition is an ideal platform towards professionalization, in addition to being a unique experience since any player can get to measure himself with the best players FIFA from Spain. Registrations for the national qualifying tournament can be made from next February.

🎮 We publish the list of couples invited to participate in # Survival2v2 ⚔️ 16 of the best couples in the country will face each other to remain at the top of the ranking on their way to be part of the # FIFA22 National Team Luck! 🔗 https://t.co/SF0ZQhm22L pic.twitter.com/uluJEvcvYt – Spanish Soccer Team (@SeFutbol) January 11, 2022

This is the complete list of Survival participants:

NEAT

ADRIMATE

JAVATO

ADOLFITO

ICYJONII

JOSEBAILON

ANDONIIPM

DANI NAVARRETE

DSAANCHEZ

HUGOOSANCHEZ

WITH E

BYDANI

DAVIIDSP1490

FERPERRY

SERIOUS

DANIAGUILAR

ABELLA

JRG15_

ENRICRUZ10

ZUMAQUERO8

CHOUSITA

ANGELITO

JUN7MP

ASIERMM7

IKERMONTI10_

ADRI DOMENECH

CIFUENTES

XLUISI_

JRA10

H_1DALGO

ZIDANE

GONCHU