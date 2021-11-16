11/16/2021 at 3:56 PM CET

Belén Castaño Chaparro

The Provincial Court of Badajoz has sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison to the three accused of a group sexual assault in Badajoz, occurred in September 2016 on the ramp of a garage in the Guadiana urbanization. The room considers them authors of a aggravated crime of sexual assault with carnal access through the mouth, cooperators for their commission, on “especially vulnerable” victim. Just contemplate how simple mitigating undue delays (due to the delay in the trial of these facts). It also imposes on each of them a penalty of a fine of one month at a rate of 6 euros of fee for a misdemeanor of injury.

The damned they may not get closer than 500 meters from the victim’s or communicate with her for 10 years, the same time that the measure of probation once released from prison. The sentence does not pronounce on the compensation to the injured party, due to its express waiver to receive it during the procedure (The prosecution initially requested the joint payment of 50,000 euros for moral damages).

In the sentence, defendants are acquitted of the crime of attempted aggravated sexual assault.The Badajoz Prosecutor’s Office, in its final conclusions, lowered his request for prison from 40 years and 8 months for three crimes of consummated sexual assault, to 20 years and three months for a crime of consummated sexual assault (13 years and six months) and for another attempted crime (6 years and 9 months) for each of them, when considering them co-authors and cooperators needed for the commission of crimes, by virtue of what is known as doctrine of the pack, which the court has applied in its ruling.

For its part, the defenses, exercised by the lawyers Fernando Cumbres, Alfredo Pereira and María José López Ordiales, requested the acquittal of his clients, arguing that the sexual relations, which the defendants themselves recognized from the beginning, were consensual.Against this sentence there is an appeal of appeal before the Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Extremadura.

Proven sexual assault

In its sentence, the court gives as proven facts that at dawn on September 26, 2016 the victim coincided in a pub in the Guadiana de Badajoz Urbanization with one of the defendants whom he had previously known, who was accompanied by the other two defendants. , and that the woman had consumed a lot of alcoholic beverages, to the point of starring in an incident with another woman and being expelled from the bar, events of which the three men were witnesses. Shortly before the closure of the establishment, the four met again at the door of the pub “and upon realizing the state of intoxication, confusion and disorientation” in which the injured party was found, the accused, “Taking advantage of her conditions, they compelled her to accompany them, pushing her to the bottom of the access ramp to a garage on Castillo de Almorchón street. In this place, as the magistrates consider accredited, “they stripped her of her clothes, leaving her totally naked” and “cornering her between the three of them and grabbing her by the neck and arms and bending her over when bending her back”, forcing her to perform blowjobs on all three, “thus coming to insert their penises into the victim’s mouth at the mercy of the other two grabbing and holding her (…), taking turns for that purpose.”

During the trial has not been accredited, depending on the room, that one of the defendants, provided with a condom, carried out acts of penetration or carnal access to the victim, although he ejaculated inside the prophylactic.

As a result of these events, the woman suffered contusions on the back and left side of the neck, on the right dorsal region, on the right buttock, on the wrists and on the hands, which took 10 days to heal. Other medical reports provided would indicate that the victim would suffer “post-traumatic stress” as a result of what happened.

The sentence states that, after being alerted by a neighbor, at around 5:20 a.m., police officers found the woman totally naked, on her knees and leaning against the garage door, while the three accused were “with their pants unbuttoned and at the minus two with the shirt open. ” At the site, a condom was recovered which, according to expert evidence, contained inside the semen of one of the defendants and outside, DNA of the injured party.