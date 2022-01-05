01/05/2022 at 12:25 CET

.

The city of Madrid and the rest of the municipalities in the region recover their traditional horseback riding Three Wise Men, but with less capacity, changes in its routes and without candy as in the capital, where only 7,000 people with a reserved seat will be able to attend due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Madrid City Council recommends that those who do not have an advance reservation -whose tickets are already sold out- do not attend the traditional parade in person of their Eastern Majesties on January 5, and that follow the broadcast live on RTVE or Telemadrid.

The explosive increase in infections by the omicron variant will not avoid the visit of Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar, but preventive measures will be maintained, such as not distributing sweets in the parade of the capital, where they will arrive in their three royal floats, each accompanied by 80 pages and a wide range of artists who will liven up the tour, from Nuevos Ministerios to the Palace of Cibeles.

By helicopter and by streaming via Youtube

In Getafe, Their Majesties from the East will arrive by helicopter on the 5th at the Juan de la Cierva sports center at 4.30 p.m. to start the parade, which will count as prevention measures to reduce contagions, the modification of the route to avoid passing through narrow streets, the prohibition of distributing sweets and taking photos with the Kings, whom they must greet from a distance of security.

In Leganés, the Kings will also arrive by helicopter to the Millennium Square of the municipality, to start the tour from the Grecian fountain in El Carrascal to the Plaza Mayor.

Manzanares el Real will broadcast his parade in real time through Youtube, so that all children can follow this appointment safely and avoid crowds. The parade will depart at 6:00 p.m. from the Plaza de Cervantes, in which the floats will be accompanied by television cameras that will broadcast everything that happens on their way.

The parade of San Sebastián de los Reyes will also be broadcast via streaming through Canal Norte TV so that a greater number of neighbors follow him from home and there are no crowds.

The Humanes City Council has modified and canceled the reception ceremony for the Kings in the Plaza de la Constitución, and the parade will leave on the 5th at 6:30 p.m. from Avenida de España.

Static horseback riding, musical shows or video conference

In Colmenar Viejo they have directly substituted the parade for a show of music and humor gesture by the Yllana theater company, which will have its world premiere that same afternoon in the Colmenareña bullring, in the open air, with free tickets for those registered.

Other municipalities like Moralzarzal have chosen to make their parade static, so that the floats of the royal entourage will remain fixed on Vía del Berrocal avenue, at the height of the Dehesa Vieja, and the residents will be able to make a “safe route & rdquor; As they contemplate every scene

Some as Soto del Real, have been more intransigent and have decided to cancel all Christmas events, including the visit of Their Majesties and, failing that, they have organized individual videoconferences of each child in the municipality with their favorite Wise Man.

Modified tours without candy or toys

Far from suspending the traditional parade, Móstoles has expanded its route to reach more neighborhoods in a parade with 12 floats with cartoon characters, which will accompany the three royal floats, which will start their way at 5:30 p.m. in the Plaza del Sol to the Plaza de España. In Móstoles yes there will be candies, in total, 5,000 kilos gluten-free and allergen-free.

Ciempozuelos has also decided to modify its route, but in this case to avoid “crowds”, and has canceled the distribution of roscón and toys in the Plaza de la Constitución during the parade.

No sweets will be distributed either to avoid crowds in Coslada, where 13 floats and two parades will take to the streets of the municipality.

Alcorcón has decided to keep the traditional 2020 itinerary, which will start at 6:00 p.m. on Avenida de la Libertad and will end, as every year, in Plaza de España, where their Majesties will greet, as is tradition, the citizens from the balcony of the Town Hall.

The Alcobendas parade will also continue its route., which will feature 23 floats and a thousand extras who will greet the children of the municipality until they reach the Plaza Mayor, where their Majesties will address a few words to the little ones. To ensure that the mask is used at all times, the Alcobendense Police has reinforced the police team with 30 more officers than in past editions.

Alcalá de Henares recovers this year its traditional parade of eight floats, which will extend its route by 500 meters so that it can be traveled on wider roads, and also prohibits the distribution of sweets.

Rivas and Arganda del Rey keep their cavalcades on their feet, inspired by toys and Christmas traditions, respectively; although in both cases they have sent messages of responsibility to the neighbors.