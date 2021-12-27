Thanks to a new law that is about to come out, the warranty terms are going to be extended. If the Magi wait for January, they will get many more advantages.

On these dates the shopping centers are full of people to find out what they are going to ask the Three Wise Men. That mobile, computer, monitor or sound bar looks good, but this year we may have to wait a few more days.

According to the OCU (Organization of Consumers and Users), obtaining technological products could be more advisable from January 2022.

It is all due to the fact that on January 1, the new modification of the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users enters, extending warranty terms and improving certain technical services options.

Let’s imagine that something in the gift has not gone well and we want it to be replaced. Everything acquired From January 1 you will have an extended warranty of up to 3 years. In addition, in case of needing repair, we went from being 6 months to having 2 years.

Talking about the repairs, now companies having parts are required to repair products for 10 years. The excuse that a part is not manufactured will be given much less and it will be easier for us to fix what is broken.

Changes for customers, but with the environment in mind

Extending all these periods has been done thinking about creating a technological ecosystem that is more sustainable. By being able to repair the products for a longer time, you will avoid having to change them for modern models.

We fight against premature obsolescence and we can continue to enjoy our computer or mobile for some time longer. Would make a much greener transition between technologies and slow, which should curb excessive production practices that affect the environment.

The OCU itself has said that 40% of products with problems during their warranty time are not repaired or changed. It is due to the lack of information and the short time that there was, which is fixed by extending it.

The user may also encounter obstacles or difficulties in having a product replaced, but as there is more time to do so and there are more parts, companies would have fewer to hold onto. Hopefully the Three Wise Men take the gifts a bit later and stay tuned for these changes.