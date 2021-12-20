12/20/2021 at 18:30 CET

Josep Carda

No ears. This is how the hooligans have left to the donkey that is part of the assembly of the Birth of Jesus what el City Hall of Villarreal has installed at the very gates of Ca la Vila. The plaster sculpture is not the only one in which damage can be seen, since it is also seen on the tips of the ox’s horns and on the child’s hands.

Rare is the year in which the crib – whether it is installed on the steps of the town hall or in the Plaza de la Vila – is not the object of actions that damage it in any way, and whether due to accidental causes or motivated by acts of hooliganism. Already In 2019, the Christmas spirit was clouded by the removal of the central figure of this peculiar nativity scene, the Child Jesus. Fortunately, the City Council had another spare part, which allowed it to be replaced within a few hours.

A detail of the figure of the donkey, without the ears after the vandalism attack. | JOSEP CARDA

The almost common incidents suffered by the municipal manger have forced on several occasions to create a hut, with bars included, to protect the sculptures from the possible intentions of the unscrupulous whoThat, consciously or unconsciously, they violate one of the most genuine traditions of the city.

As Mediterraneo has learned, newspaper of Prensa Ibérica, the same group as this newspaper, after the vandalism several cameras monitor this assembly day and night located on the steps of the town hall façade, with the aim of facilitating the identification of the perpetrators of these actions against local heritage.

Other recent assaults

The thugs already left their mark days ago in the city’s Plaza de l’Alguer, when they threw and looted one of the trees with which the Cervantes neighborhood association decorates some spaces in the area. A act of vandalism that some feared could happen, but that does not remove, for now, the illusion of continuing with this neighborhood action, as pointed out by the president of the entity, José Miguel Serrano, who asserted as soon as the facts were known that “it will be a decision of the board, but I hope they want to maintain the initiative, since it is a pity that a few brains are imposed on a tolerant majority. Personally I am very happy because there were people, families, who came to take pictures with the decoration “.

To avoid new attacks, they value formulas such as place the highest ornaments and new locations. The tree of l’Alguer will not be restored, they reiterate from the neighborhood entity, but They plan to install it alongside the central library.