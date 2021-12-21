12/21/2021 at 07:09 CET

The Oklahoma city thunder (OKC), one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, took revenge for the shameful beating they suffered on December 2 at the hands of the Grizzlies with a worked 99-102 win at Memphis. In early December, the Grizzlies, one of the breakthrough teams of the season, punished OKC with the biggest loss in NBA history by winning 152-79, a difference of 73 points. But this time, Oklahoma City beat the Grizzlies with five casualties, including Spanish rookie Santi Aldama.

The top scorer of the game was Memphis Grizzlies player Desmond Bane, who scored 25 points, 15 of them the result of triples, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal. Dillon Brooks added another 19 points while Ja Morant, who returned after almost a month of absence, scored 16. In the Thunder, guard Josh Giddey stood out who had a double-double of 19 points, 11 assists, 5 rebounds and 1 steal. . The team’s point guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, finished with 23 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.

The Grizzlies start strong

The game started according to the Grizzlies’ plan. With Morant back on the court for the first time since Nov. 26, the Memphis team began controlling the pace of the game. Although they missed the first four shots of the game in a row, the Grizzlies finally opened the scoring with Dillon Brooks and the next basket was a triple by Desmond Bane that placed a promising 5-0 on the scoreboard, less than 2 minutes after the opening jump . The Thunder, the worst attacking team in the league, played loosely in both offense and defense, allowing Steven Adams and Bane to roam freely in the Oklahoma City zone. In four minutes of play, the hosts had moved up to 11 points, 13-2, and Thunder coach Mark Daigneault was forced to call his first time out. Daigneault, the NBA’s youngest coach in charge of the league’s youngest team, rearranged his pieces, put Darius Bazley on the court and at least managed to stabilize the bleeding when it looked like the game would be a repeat of the early beating. from December. When the first quarter ended, the scoreboard indicated a 28-16 in favor of the locals.

The second quarter began as the first had ended. The Grizzlies imposed their rhythm with a Morant who did his thing in attack, either scoring or serving assists to Xavier Tillman to the delight of the 15,721 spectators at the FedExForum in Memphis. Bane was still effective and the Memphis lead shot up to 16 points, 37-21 with 9.32 left at halftime. Daigneault again called a timeout and asked rookie Josh Giddey, who had gone 0 in the first quarter, to get more involved in the attacking game. The 19-year-old Australian shooting guard responded and along with Mike Muscala, the Thunder began to loosen up in attack. Four minutes later, the Grizzlies’ lead was reduced to 9 points, 43-34. With 1.17 left before the break, the Thunder drew 45-45 with a triple by Giddey although when the two teams went to the locker room, the Memphis had regained the lead on the scoreboard, 50-47.

But after the break, the Thunder took to the court convinced they had the Grizzlies on the ropes. Giddey and Gilgeous-Alexander were in their prime and within 3 minutes of the restart the pair had put OKC back ahead, 52-54. Memphis had stopped moving the ball in attack which made it easier for the Thunder to defend. In a few minutes, the visitors had taken 10 points ahead, 62-72. The locals managed to lower the Thunder’s advantage to 2 points, 72-74, at the end of the room. In the last 12 minutes, the lead on the scoreboard changed 11 times. But in the final 90 seconds, the Grizzlies made more mistakes, gave up the lead on the scoreboard and were unable to prevent the Thunder from taking the game 99-102.