“To regroup and come back for it on Monday.” The tweet from the Thunder’s official account is already part of the story, at least the apocryphal story, of this 2021-22 season. At a time when engagement and the demands of communities demand answers for everything and permanent occurrences, it was impossible for the community manager of the Oklahoma franchise to come out well from the 152-79 that the Grizzlies had endorsed them, the biggest difference of NBA history. It was, of course, a gruesome night for a Thunder who, yes, they had suffered the eighth loss in a row and left a historically dire disaster in Tennessee. But just a couple of weeks before they weren’t so bad: they were 6-9, with a noticeably more competitive tone than last season’s lousy. But sometimes, and it depends on who you are, the spotlight comes only when there is bad news. And the Thunder got to eat that brown. To the team, which produced the nonsense, to their fans… and to their community manager.

And Monday came, of course. Every day they always arrive, especially on Mondays. The game was tricky in terms of opportunity … and risk. Another opponent on an eight-game losing streak, the impoverished Pistons. Regroup or sink up to your neck in the mud. And at least, and it is no small thing given the circumstances, the Thunder responded. And they won (103-114). They shook off the disgust of a defeat that will continue to haunt them but will do so a little less with each triumph they pile up. They arrive where they arrive and they are produced as they are produced. Winning in Detroit is not a big deal, not in December 2021. But for these Thunder, after the damn Memphis game, it was huge. And they won.

Of course, things looked to the extent of the tragedy: with Jerami Grant and Saddiq Bey bombed, the Pistons started strong (37-28 in the first quarter) and seemed to break the game after the break. 73-57 with 20 minutes remaining, 84-72 (still comfortable in the fourth quarter). But Grant (20 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists), a player who paints less and less in the reconfiguration of these Pistons, and Bey (15 + 7) stopped scoring, the rebound stopped supporting those of Dwane Casey and Cade Cunningham, the finest No. 1 in the draft, waged a war on his own and had some gross oversights on defense. He finished with 28 points, his best score in the NBA, 11 rebounds, 5 assists and a 6/11 in trips. He showed that his future is bright, but the terrible inertia of his team still weighs too much, he still has competitive muscle that (it is logical) to develop to load with slabs like a last quarter settled at 22-42, a second half of 40-64, a final quarter in which the Thunder made their first 15 shots, took command with less than four minutes remaining (97-98) and escaped with a triumph that had something of a gift from some horrible pistons but also showed that they have life, wanting to get ahead with the games that they can get ahead. That they are not yet a competitive team but that they are something-more-than-the-Memphis-disaster. The spotlights had already flown elsewhere, the headlines were in other latitudes. And maybe it was a doggy match against a decadent rival. But it was a victory the Thunder needed. Above all, It was a defeat from which they had to flee with all the energy of their legs: regroup and come back for it on Monday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, recovering a pulse after a few irregular weeks, led the charge of the last quarter and finished with 30 points and 13 assists. Lu Dort produced 11 points in that final quarter and 28 in total, with 5 triples. Josh Giddey, who knows how to play basketball, finished with 12 points and 5 assists and Kenrich Williams was once again important from the bench (12 + 3 + 3 + 4 steals). The Thunder lifted a weight off their shoulders. Or, at least, part of a terrifying weight, which unfortunately will still haunt them, be it more or less fair. Or, at the last extreme, they prevented that weight from becoming even greater and sinking them hopelessly into the mud from which they are trying to escape. Sometimes, on any given Monday night, battles are won that have meaning even if they don’t shine. And that merit must be given to the Thunder, who seemed touched and sunk in the third quarter, devoured by the undertow of the gigantic shadow that bit their knuckles. The Pistons, a cataract of limitations in action, helped, but the Thunder were proud to come back and win. And, on a Monday that had taken on so much meaning to them, it was a great relief. And that, while waiting for better times to return, is no small thing.

